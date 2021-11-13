CUPE says media blackout in place in New Brunswick labour dispute

FREDERICTON -

The New Brunswick government says it has made its final offer to thousands of striking public sector workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees

In a statement, the province said it met with CUPE leadership members from 2 p.m. on Friday until the early hours on Saturday.

"Government made its final offer and is requesting it be presented to the membership for a vote," said Erika Jutras, director of communications for finance and treasury board.

It is government’s sincere hope that workers will be back on the job Monday and schools will be open early next week."

“Last night, discussions were held on the topic of the two pension plans of Locals 2745 and 1253," CUPE said in a statement.

“Employer representatives will be meeting and presenting an offer to each of the CUPE locals in parts one, two, and three.”

Thousands of public servants, including school bus drivers, educational support staff and workers in transportation, corrections and the community college system, have been on strike for over two weeks.

Meanwhile, a union-led court challenge to a previous government issued back-to-work order for striking health care employees is scheduled to he heard Monday in Fredericton.

CUPE claims the emergency order is unconstitutional and its fines are excessive, and a union lawyer has said the court motion will seek to have the order suspended until there is a ruling on the merits of the challenge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2021.