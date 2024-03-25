Dartmouth campground closure leaves people scrambling for a different living arrangement
People living at the Shubie Campground in Dartmouth throughout the winter are anticipating their living arrangement with the city to come to an end.
There are 12 recreation vehicles (RVs) parked on the campground, one of which belongs to Jeremy Van Den Eynden.
He said the campground is better than a tent and cheaper than an apartment in the Halifax-area.
“The average cost of an apartment for a one bedroom is about two grand right now and after taxes I clear about $3,500. Two grand is over my monthly income,” said Eynden.
The province covers majority of the cost, while the people living there only have to pay a little over $200 dollars a month to live there.
However, at the end of April, everyone will have to vacate the property so the city could prepare to re-open the campground to the public for the new season.
The cost to stay there for 30 days during the spring/summer season could cost up to $2,100.
Eynden said he wants to continue living in his RV, but does not have a lot of options around the city because its by-law doesn’t allow it.
“The city is missing the point. This was in a way a pilot project. It’s a good example of how this type of living can work year-round for people and that it is a viable option that could be utilized and expanded upon.”
On Tuesday, city council included the discussion of the use of RV’s for residential use at council.
While Eynden could afford another campground for the summer, not everyone else can.
A woman who CTV is not identifying for safety reasons shared that she sold her home because she could not afford it. She says she sold her car to cover costs for the winter and this summer, however, when October hits and the campgrounds closes for the season she will not have anywhere to go.
“I feel defeated. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m on the Nova Scotia housing waitlist but they told me I won’t be able to keep my dog. That’s my emotional support dog. I don’t know what to do,” she said.
Shubie campground is the only municipally-owned campground in the city. The area-councillor, Tony Mancini, said the city would be willing to make this a permanent option but needs financial support.
“The issue for us would be, where does the funding come from? Would the province be willing to help out?” Mancini asked.
Mancini said he will raise this with city staff and also connect with the province, as he sees campgrounds being an alternative solution to affordable housing.
Until then, Eynden plans on attending council meeting to raise his concerns and advocate for permanent all-year-round campgrounds and changes to the city’s bylaw to make it possible.
He hopes changes come soon, so he can continue living in housing that is affordable.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
RCMP investigating after 4 people found dead near Neudorf, Sask.
RCMP's Major Crimes unit is investigating following the discovery of four bodies at a rural residence near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
Costco begins using verification scanners at some Ottawa stores
At least one Costco store in Ottawa has implemented a digital card scanner for member entry, a departure from the traditional in-person card check, in an effort to crack-down on shoppers who have not paid a membership fee.
Ottawa woman warned BMO of suspected bank fraud, still lost $15K
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
Woman arrested, dog seized after attack on child at Toronto playground
A woman has been charged and arrested in connection with a dog attack at a waterfront playground in Toronto that left a child with life-altering injuries over the weekend.
'I was just like, holy cow!': Saskatoon dumpster divers reclaim wasted valuables
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes raided by law enforcement
In response to a CNN question about reports of raids of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said that as part of an ongoing investigation they, along with other law enforcement partners, had 'executed law enforcement actions.'
Sacha Baron Cohen's representative responds to Rebel Wilson claims
Rebel Wilson is claiming Sacha Baron Cohen has tried to stop the release of her upcoming memoir, 'Rebel Rising.'
She took a DNA test to find out her heritage. What she found was a decades-old secret her mother never planned to share
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
More than 400 AGO workers to walk off the job on Tuesday
More than 400 staff members at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) in Toronto are set to set to strike early Tuesday morning, as the union voted to reject management’s latest contract offer.
-
Body found in backyard near Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga: police
Police are asking for the public’s help after a body was found in the backyard of a home along the Lake Ontario shoreline in Mississauga on Monday morning.
-
Toronto cop details chaotic moments following death of Const. Jeffery Northrup in trial testimony
Testifying from the witness box in a downtown courtroom on Monday, a police officer who witnessed the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup in the parkade under Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square in 2021 described a chaotic scene that ensued following the officer's death.
Calgary
-
Homicide unit investigating after man dies in Shawnessy hotel: police
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating the death of a man inside a hotel in Shawnessy on Monday afternoon, after shots were reportedly fired.
-
Calgary man at centre of 30-hour standoff came outside with loaded shotgun: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog has released more details about a deadly 30-hour standoff with Calgary police, saying the suspect came outside with a loaded shotgun.
-
Calgary's Tegan and Sara call out Alberta government at Junos
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
Edmonton
-
Teen driver sentenced to probation in high-speed crash that killed 2 people
A teen who was the driver in a high-speed crash that killed two people has been sentenced to 24 months probation.
-
Bridges named for fallen Edmonton police officers Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan
Two bridges on Anthony Henday Drive have been named in honour of a pair of Edmonton police officers who were killed in the line of duty a year ago.
-
Alberta launches 4 investigations into Contentment Social Services, clients relocated
The province has taken steps to help clients of Contentment Social Services (CSS) who were being housed in a Leduc hotel.
Montreal
-
Quebec's Bill 96 could lead to 'disappearance of popular products': International Trademark Association
Proposed regulations on the language of commercial signage could lead to the 'disappearance of popular products' from Quebec stores, says an international business group.
-
No relief in sight as more than half a million Quebecers waiting for family doctor
More than half a million Quebecers are still waiting for a family doctor but it appears reinforcements are not on their way.
-
Woman arrested after allegedly harassing Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier
A woman in her 50s was arrested last week for criminal harassment of Longueuil Mayor Catherine Fournier, police announced Monday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman warned BMO of suspected bank fraud, still lost $15K
An Ottawa woman said when she suspected someone was trying to gain access to her BMO account, she went to the branch to inform the bank. She was told everything was fine but, by the time she got home, $15,000 had been stolen.
-
Costco begins using verification scanners at some Ottawa stores
At least one Costco store in Ottawa has implemented a digital card scanner for member entry, a departure from the traditional in-person card check, in an effort to crack-down on shoppers who have not paid a membership fee.
-
Senators owner announces $2M donation to children's hospices in Ottawa, Gatineau
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer has announced a major donation to two children's hospices in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.
London
-
Jury hears vehicle involved in crash that killed young girl was mechanically sound
A London, Ont. jury heard that days after the crash that killed a young girl in November of 2021, the Honda CRV involved in the collision was examined by police, Transport Canada and John Palumbo, a technician with Honda Canada.
-
Man critically injured after being struck by train
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a train in west London, Ont. on Monday afternoon.
-
'I can’t wait for it': Port Stanley, Ont. prepares for total solar eclipse
Two weeks before a rare total solar eclipse turns day into night across the region, towns in the direct path of totality are making preparations for the celestial spectacle.
Barrie
-
Cause of fire at Nottawasaga Inn under investigation
Fire crews were called to the Nottawasaga Inn in Alliston Monday morning and arrived to find flames in a first floor conference room.
-
Orillia council votes on fireworks restriction
Orillia city councillors have finalized a bylaw that will now ban backyard fireworks in the city.
-
Residents of Dyconia Hotel dodge electricity cutoff in Wasaga Beach
Residents of the Dyconia Hotel in Wasaga Beach are breathing a sigh of relief as their fears of an imminent electricity cutoff were dispelled after the issue concerning the property's hydro bill was rectified.
Northern Ontario
-
Eight arrested in Timmins police standoff after 911 call
Timmins police arrested eight people on various charges including kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder following a 15-hour standoff on the weekend.
-
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
-
North Bay vehicle stolen with two firearms inside, arrest made, one gun still missing
A 49-year-old North Bay woman is facing several charges after police located a vehicle on Sunday that had been reported stolen along with two firearms, however, one gun is still missing.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. family evicted without notice after landlord loses property
Documents show the landlord lost the home to lenders days after the lease started, but no one told the tenants.
-
Breslau residents pushing back against proposed 96 unit development in quiet neighbourhood
A group of residents in Breslau have filed an appeal with the Ontario Land Tribunal, hoping to halt a proposed development on their street.
-
Six college students displaced after fire rips through Cambridge townhouse
Six Conestoga College students are now staying in temporary accommodations after flames tore through their Cambridge townhome early Monday morning.
Windsor
-
'We have learned so much from him': Mother pens open book about experience with autism
Rita Miceli is opening up about her life as a mother, raising a child with autism. The Windsor, Ont. mom first started journaling her experiences 25 years ago.
-
OPP investigating trailer fires at Leisure Lake
Essex County OPP are investigating trailer fires at an RV resort and campground in Ruthven.
-
Parks Canada signs agreement with Caldwell First Nation to explore 'shared governance' of Windsor, Ont.’s proposed national urban park
Parks Canada has signed a memorandum of understanding with Caldwell First Nation to explore 'shared governance' of Windsor's proposed national urban park.
Winnipeg
-
'Smacks of desperation': Donated baby formula being resold online
Harvest Manitoba is sounding the alarm over concerns baby formula the non-profit donated to those in need is being resold online.
-
Board denies day parole for Winnipeg man who sexually assaulted girl, woman in 2014
The Parole Board of Canada has denied day release for a man who beat and sexually assaulted a girl and a woman in separate random attacks in Winnipeg a decade ago.
-
Woman dead, toddler injured in collision on Manitoba highway: RCMP
Mounties are investigating a two-vehicle collision on a Manitoba highway where a woman died and three people, including a two-year-old, were hurt.
Regina
-
RCMP investigating after 4 people found dead near Neudorf, Sask.
RCMP's Major Crimes unit is investigating following the discovery of four bodies at a rural residence near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
-
Sask. Grade 12s who lost grad in 2020 fear deja vu reality
With ongoing job action by Saskatchewan teachers and no end in sight to a contract dispute with the provincial government, some high school students in the province are worried graduation ceremonies could be cancelled.
-
MRI project for St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan receives green light
The Government of Saskatchewan has given the "green light" to establish MRI services in Estevan. The decision comes after the province turned down a multi-million dollar private donation intended for the service late last year.
Saskatoon
-
'I was just like, holy cow!': Saskatoon dumpster divers reclaim wasted valuables
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
-
'Hoping for the best': Some Sask. students feeling left out amid teacher job actions
Roman Iula and his peers were supposed to be putting the final touches on their routine for Saskatoon high school dance and cheer city finals.
-
RCMP investigating after 4 people found dead near Neudorf, Sask.
RCMP's Major Crimes unit is investigating following the discovery of four bodies at a rural residence near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
Vancouver
-
'I just can’t do it anymore': Surrey rescue that has rehomed 500 bully breed dogs closes
Over the past 11 years, Love a Bull Rescue Society has found fosters and forever homes for over 500 bully breed dogs that were surrendered or abandoned. Now, it's closing.
-
Over-height truck strikes pedestrian bridge in Stanley Park
An over-height truck struck a pedestrian bridge in Stanley Park on Monday, prompting an investigation by Vancouver city staff.
-
Man found dead 15 days after 'attempted wellness check' by RCMP in Coquitlam; IIO called in
A man was found dead in his Coquitlam home 15 days after officers were sent to the residence to check on his well-being, prompting an investigation by B.C.'s police watchdog.
Vancouver Island
-
Former Victoria lawyer disbarred for misconduct, ordered to pay $49K in legal costs
The Law Society of British Columbia has disbarred a former Victoria lawyer who misappropriated $100,000 from a client and made false and misleading claims to those he had represented, according to a decision by the society's disciplinary tribunal.
-
Canadian military expects to secure contract for B.C. drone base by end of 2024
The Department of National Defence expects to have a contract in place by the end of this year to build a new military drone base in British Columbia.
-
No foul play suspected after missing Nanaimo man found dead: RCMP
An 87-year-old man who had been missing from Nanaimo, B.C., since March 17 has been found dead.
Kelowna
-
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
-
B.C. funds nearly 600 new affordable rental homes in the Interior, North
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
-
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.