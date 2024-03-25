Dartmouth campground closure leaves people scrambling for a different living arrangement

People living at the Shubie Campground in Dartmouth throughout the winter are anticipating their living arrangement with the city to come to an end.

There are 12 recreation vehicles (RVs) parked on the campground, one of which belongs to Jeremy Van Den Eynden.

He said the campground is better than a tent and cheaper than an apartment in the Halifax-area.

“The average cost of an apartment for a one bedroom is about two grand right now and after taxes I clear about $3,500. Two grand is over my monthly income,” said Eynden.

The province covers majority of the cost, while the people living there only have to pay a little over $200 dollars a month to live there.

However, at the end of April, everyone will have to vacate the property so the city could prepare to re-open the campground to the public for the new season.

The cost to stay there for 30 days during the spring/summer season could cost up to $2,100.

Eynden said he wants to continue living in his RV, but does not have a lot of options around the city because its by-law doesn’t allow it.

“The city is missing the point. This was in a way a pilot project. It’s a good example of how this type of living can work year-round for people and that it is a viable option that could be utilized and expanded upon.”

On Tuesday, city council included the discussion of the use of RV’s for residential use at council.

While Eynden could afford another campground for the summer, not everyone else can.

A woman who CTV is not identifying for safety reasons shared that she sold her home because she could not afford it. She says she sold her car to cover costs for the winter and this summer, however, when October hits and the campgrounds closes for the season she will not have anywhere to go.

“I feel defeated. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m on the Nova Scotia housing waitlist but they told me I won’t be able to keep my dog. That’s my emotional support dog. I don’t know what to do,” she said.

Shubie campground is the only municipally-owned campground in the city. The area-councillor, Tony Mancini, said the city would be willing to make this a permanent option but needs financial support.

“The issue for us would be, where does the funding come from? Would the province be willing to help out?” Mancini asked.

Mancini said he will raise this with city staff and also connect with the province, as he sees campgrounds being an alternative solution to affordable housing.

Until then, Eynden plans on attending council meeting to raise his concerns and advocate for permanent all-year-round campgrounds and changes to the city’s bylaw to make it possible.

He hopes changes come soon, so he can continue living in housing that is affordable.

