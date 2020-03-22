HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a Dartmouth convenience store was robbed late Saturday night.

At 11:27 p.m. on March 21, police responded to a report of a robbery at Needs Convenience at 100 Highfield Park Drive in Dartmouth.

Police say two men entered the store and told the customer to lie on the floor, before asking the employee behind the counter to fill a garbage bag with cigarettes and cash.

One suspect produced a firearm and the other produced a knife. Neither the customer nor the employee were injured.

The suspect carrying the firearm is described as a heavy set male, with a balaclava over his head and a dark jacket.

The suspect carrying the knife is described as a male with a skinny build, wearing a balaclava over his head and white or light grey coloured pants.

Both suspects fled the store on foot, running west.

A police dog was deployed and did recover evidence related to the robbery, but the suspects were not located.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.