Dartmouth man charged with first-degree murder in connection with North Preston shooting: N.S. RCMP
A 26-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in North Preston, N.S.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Downey Road on March 14, according to a news release from the RCMP.
The victim, 18-year-old Dieago Downey, later died in hospital and his death was ruled a homicide.
“Investigators identified a man involved in the incident and a second victim, a 29-year-old North Preston man that was targeted the day of the incident,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.
Daniel Romeo Downey was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder and attempt to commit murder.
He appeared in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday morning and was remanded into custody.
He is scheduled to return to court on July 2.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Toronto
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 'All the conditions are aligned:' Tornado watch in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto
A tornado watch is in effect for several areas surrounding Toronto. Environment Canada issued the alert Thursday morning, warning of wind gusts with speeds of up to 110 km/h.
Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting client in Milton
A registered massage therapist has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a female client in Milton.
Shake Shack officially opens first Canadian location in downtown Toronto
Shake Shack’s world-famous crinkle-cut fries and smash burgers have finally arrived in Canada.
Calgary
'A most horrible death': Dogs in fatal attack on elderly woman ordered euthanized
A Calgary judge has ordered two dogs be destroyed for their part in the "most horrible death" of an elderly woman two years ago.
-
Police seek public assistance in identifying suspect in hate-motivated incident outside Central Library
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to identify a woman who’s a suspect in a hate-motivated incident that took place outside the Central Library in late April.
-
Blood Tribe to develop family preservation code legislation
The Blood Tribe is announcing the development of its family preservation code legislation, effectively giving the First Nation authority to govern their own children and family services.
Edmonton
-
1 wanted in connection with $900K Edmonton drug bust
More than $900,000 worth of illegal drugs have been removed from Edmonton streets, police say.
Montreal
Quebec town's bylaw requires kids to collect signatures to play in the street
School is almost out, summer heat is setting in and the children of a small Quebec town southwest of Montreal will soon be able to spend their days shooting hoops in the street -- if they have filed the necessary paperwork.
-
Teen on Montreal's South Shore charged with sexual assault and extortion involving minors
An 18-year-old from St-Amable, Que. is facing sexual assault against minors and other charges, and investigators feel he may have other victims.
-
Large homeless encampment near Longueuil elementary school draws concern
Parents and officials from a Longueuil elementary school are raising concerns about a large homeless encampment down the street from the school's playground.
Ottawa
Tornado watch issued for Ottawa Valley, parts of Quebec
A tornado watch has been issued by Environment Canada for the Ottawa Valley and some parts Quebec.
-
Ottawa police investigating homicide on Woodroffe Avenue
Ottawa police say a person's death in west Ottawa has been deemed a homicide.
-
Parents and staff fight to stop merger of Glebe childcare centre
Parents and staff in the Glebe are fighting to save their community-based childcare centre from a potential merger as it faces financial difficulties.
London
Nearly 500 volunteers take part in United Way's 23rd Annual Day of Caring
Nearly 500 volunteers from across the region came together Thursday for United Way’s Annual Day of Caring, an event that benefits the entire community.
-
'Most Canadian' guitar making stops in midwestern Ontario
The sweet sounds of ‘Canada's guitar’ echo through the gymnasium at F.E. Madill Secondary School in Wingham.
-
Thursday morning basement fire in London
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a basement fire in north London Thursday morning.
Barrie
WEATHER ALERT
WEATHER ALERT Tornado watch issued for parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka and Dufferin County.
-
Barrie man, 39, killed in motorcycle crash
Emergency crews attended the scene of the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Ferndale Drive North shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
-
Innisfil school bus driver charged after collision with students on board
Police have charged a school bus driver after a collision Thursday morning that injured two students and another driver in Innisfil.
Northern Ontario
DEVELOPING
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Timmins area under tornado warning
Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the Timmins area Thursday afternoon as a severe thunderstorm approaches.
Kitchener
'It was me': Video shows moment University of Waterloo attacker admits to triple stabbing
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
-
CTV News Kitchener’s Spencer Turcotte to receive RNAO media award
The Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario (RNAO) has announced the recipients of this year’s Media Awards competition and CTV Kitchener’s Spencer Turcotte is one of the winners.
-
Another FunGuyz raid in Cambridge, police lay trafficking charges
Once again, police have raided the FunGuyz magic mushroom shop in Cambridge.
Windsor
New Offender Management Unit arrests 24 offenders in three months
Windsor police are releasing results of the new Offender Management Unit.
-
Suspect with gun robs man on bike: WPS
Windsor police have arrested a suspect related to an armed robbery.
-
'Surreal': retail worker wins $1 million with Encore
A Tecumseh retail worker is celebrating a $1-million lottery win.
Winnipeg
Carberry crash investigation submitted to Crown by RCMP as first anniversary approaches
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
-
-
Interlake First Nations welcomes federal assessment that flood project would cause ‘adverse environmental impacts’
A partnership of Manitoba tribal councils is welcoming a federal assessment that a flood protection infrastructure project proposed in the Interlake will likely cause ‘significant adverse environmental effects to the area.’
Regina
'Bunch of morons': Regina city council scraps location for permanent emergency shelter
Plans for Regina's new permanent emergency shelter were scrapped Wednesday after seven hours of deliberation by city council.
-
Five-year-old taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in north Regina
A five-year-old child was taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle in north Regina.
-
Swift Current offers to temporarily rename itself if Taylor Swift returns to Sask.
In an attempt to invite one of the most popular recording artists in the world to the land of living skies – the City of Swift Current has offered to rename itself in honour of Taylor Swift.
Saskatoon
Sask. Montessori school shuts down following allegations teachers weren't paid
A Montessori school in Saskatoon has permanently closed following multiple claims from teachers that they're missing wages.
-
'How that can take 26 years to manufacture': Sask. man shocked after Toyota parts delivery dated 2050
A Saskatoon vehicle owner was in shock when he was told he would face a delivery date of 2050 for replacement auto parts, and it’s highlighting the fragility of the supply chain.
-
The Saskatoon driver charged in a fatal crash this week was granted bail
A Saskatoon man charged in connection to a fatal crash in the Kelsey Woodlawn area was granted bail on Thursday.
Vancouver
Border officials say B.C. man facing multiple charges after discovery at Vancouver airport
Canadian border officials say a British Columbia man is facing a raft of drug-trafficking and weapons charges after the discovery of three illegal firearm suppressors at the Vancouver International Airport.
-
2 stray dogs that 'appear frightening' lead to closure of Metro Vancouver trails
Select trails in a Metro Vancouver park are temporarily closed as a team tries to capture two stray dogs.
-
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in B.C. Interior
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Uber says new B.C. gig-worker rules punish customers, businesses
Ride-hailing company Uber is criticizing the British Columbia government's regulatory changes for gig workers, saying the province is set to drive up costs for residents and drive down demand for local businesses.
-
Officer shot in deadly B.C. bank shootout details the attack 2 years later
Two years after a deadly gun battle between police and a pair of heavily armed assailants stunned the community of Saanich, B.C., one of the officers who was critically injured in the shootout is speaking about it publicly for the first time.
Kelowna
-
Targeted shooting in Penticton, B.C., under investigation: RCMP
Mounties in Penticton say they're investigating a shooting that police believe was targeted.
-
B.C. deer fatally tramples dog, injures woman while protecting fawn
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.