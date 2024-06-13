Dartmouth man charged with first-degree murder in connection with North Preston shooting: N.S. RCMP

A 26-year-old Dartmouth, N.S., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in North Preston, N.S.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Downey Road on March 14, according to a news release from the RCMP.

The victim, 18-year-old Dieago Downey, later died in hospital and his death was ruled a homicide.

“Investigators identified a man involved in the incident and a second victim, a 29-year-old North Preston man that was targeted the day of the incident,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

Daniel Romeo Downey was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder and attempt to commit murder.

He appeared in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday morning and was remanded into custody.

He is scheduled to return to court on July 2.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.