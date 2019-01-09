

CTV Atlantic





The Halifax police sexual assault investigative team and integrated criminal investigative division have charged a man in relation to sexual assaults that occurred between 1986 and 1992 in Dartmouth.

In August 2018 police received a report in relation to the incidents that are alleged to have occurred. Police say the suspect and victim, who was a youth at the time, were known to each other.

“Investigators arrested 50-year-old Donald Duane Bartlett at an address in Dartmouth yesterday without incident,” Halifax police said in a news release.

Bartlett was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Wednesday to face 12 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of sexual interference.