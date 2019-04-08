

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing a slew of charges, including robbery and assault, after a series of incidents in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police received a report the afternoon of March 29 that a vehicle had been taken from a Dartmouth home by a man who was known to the owner.

Police were unable to find the vehicle or the man at the time.

Later that night, police received a report from the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility that a man, who was the same man suspected of taking the vehicle, had failed to report to the facility for his court-ordered intermittent sentence.

The next day, police received a report of a robbery at a home in the 200 block of Victoria Road in Dartmouth.

Police say, as a man entered his home, he was assaulted by a man he knew. The suspect demanded money and fled the scene.

The suspect was identified as the same man accused of taking the vehicle and failing to attend the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility.

Police weren’t able to find the suspect at that time. They eventually located and arrested him on Highfield Park Drive in Dartmouth the night of April 4.

Jeffrey Clair Brightman of Dartmouth is facing charges of being unlawfully at large, robbery, assault, breach of probation, taking a motor vehicle without consent, and theft under $5,000.

The 38-year-old man is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court