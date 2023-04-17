Dartmouth, N.S., charity bucks national trend of declining volunteerism

The kitchen is a hubbub of activity during Monday’s meal-prep session at The North Grove Community Kitchen, with about a dozen volunteers preparing a meal of za’atar chicken and salads.

They’re preparing the evening’s family supper -- one of about 20 programs offered to Dartmouth’s north-end residents.

“We have over 100 active volunteers. About six months ago, we were looking at about 40 active volunteers,” says volunteer coordinator Catherine Morely.

The organization says its volunteerism is up 170 per cent in the first three months of this year, bucking national trends.

According to Volunteer Canada, 60 per cent of volunteer-supported groups are reporting shortages, with 30 per cent cutting back or cutting out programs because of it.

Morely says The North Grove's strong volunteer base has been key as it returns to in-person community meals since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“A lot of folks were just so eager to get back and to participate in this community space because it's really special,” says Morely. “I just think people feel that when they volunteer here.”

Fred Gaspar, 69, has been pitching in at the community kitchen for five years, doing what he could even during pandemic lockdowns.

“It’s an empowerment, not only in terms of the clients we serve but also in terms of empowerment amongst the volunteers,” says Gaspar.

He’s among those contributing to the almost 2,000 volunteer hours logged at the organization since the start of 2023, which it says is already 70 per cent of last year's total.

“And I tell you, I’ve been meeting a lot of wonderful people here,” adds Gaspar.

The president and CEO of Volunteer Canada says there are many reasons why some groups are struggling to recruit and retain volunteers.

“Folks have been a little slower to return to volunteering, or they're wanting to volunteer in different ways,” says Megan Conway. “Or they have barriers that are facing them around volunteering.”

She says the current financial climate means many families are focused on making ends meet. Conway also says senior volunteers remain concerned about health and safety protocols in light of the current state of the coronavirus.

She believes charities need to get creative to offer up a wider range of volunteer opportunities with different levels of commitment.

“I think for lots of Canadians, volunteering and improving their communities is critically important,” she says. “I think they're looking for ways to do that that suit their own individual lifestyles.”

To mark National Volunteers Week, Volunteers Canada has launched a campaign to develop a National Action Strategy for Volunteerism.

“We think there’s an opportunity for us to look longer term into the future of what volunteerism looks like and why it matters,” Conway explains.

Back at The North Grove, Morely says the fact that many volunteers live in the community they serve is part of the organization’s strength.

“Volunteering here, it’s not about a transaction,” she says. “We're about creating community, it’s relational and we really want folks to come into this space and learn from each other.”

The North Grove will hold a special volunteer appreciation night Wednesday, to thank all those pitching in for their contributions.