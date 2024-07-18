Dartmouth shooting results in 3 people being charged with drugs, firearms offences: police

ATLANTIC
    Three people are facing a number of charges in connection with a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., on Wednesday.

    Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Booth Street around 5:40 a.m.

    When police arrived on scene, they say officers found a home and vehicle that had been struck. No injuries were reported.

    A news release from police Thursday says officers located the suspect vehicle near Bras Dor Lane, about a 10 minute drive from where the original call came in.

    Four people were arrested at a residence, one of which was released later that day without charges.

    During a search of the residence and suspect’s vehicle, police say they seized:

    • an automatic rifle
    • two handguns
    • ammunition
    • a quantity of cocaine
    • approximately $3,000

    The three people facing charges include:

    • 20-year-old Nakell Louis Grandy
    • 19-year-old Joshua Mitchell Fairbairn
    • 19-year-old Lennard Antonio Melville

    All three individuals were scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday to face charges of:

    • discharging a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner
    • three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm
    • three counts of storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations
    • three counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
    • carrying a concealed firearm
    • four counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
    • possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition
    • four counts of possession of a firearm without a licence
    • possession of a prohibited weapon knowing its possession was prohibited
    • possession of a firearm in a vehicle
    • three counts of possession of a restricted firearm with accessible ammunition
    • four counts of possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime
    • possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
    • production of a controlled substance
    • possession of cash obtained by crime

    Grandy is also facing eight counts of possessing a firearm of ammunition contrary to a court order and two counts of breaching a probation order.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information, or video from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

