Dartmouth shooting results in 3 people being charged with drugs, firearms offences: police

Three people are facing a number of charges in connection with a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., on Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Booth Street around 5:40 a.m.

When police arrived on scene, they say officers found a home and vehicle that had been struck. No injuries were reported.

A news release from police Thursday says officers located the suspect vehicle near Bras Dor Lane, about a 10 minute drive from where the original call came in.

Four people were arrested at a residence, one of which was released later that day without charges.

During a search of the residence and suspect’s vehicle, police say they seized:

an automatic rifle

two handguns

ammunition

a quantity of cocaine

approximately $3,000

The three people facing charges include:

20-year-old Nakell Louis Grandy

19-year-old Joshua Mitchell Fairbairn

19-year-old Lennard Antonio Melville

All three individuals were scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday to face charges of:

discharging a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner

three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

three counts of storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations

three counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

carrying a concealed firearm

four counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition

four counts of possession of a firearm without a licence

possession of a prohibited weapon knowing its possession was prohibited

possession of a firearm in a vehicle

three counts of possession of a restricted firearm with accessible ammunition

four counts of possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime

possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

production of a controlled substance

possession of cash obtained by crime

Grandy is also facing eight counts of possessing a firearm of ammunition contrary to a court order and two counts of breaching a probation order.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, or video from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

