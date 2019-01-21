

After $30 million worth of renovations lasting nearly two-years, the Dartmouth Sportsplex has a new look and it also has a new name thanks to a $750,000 donation from a well-known Maritime family.

The soon-to-be re-opening Dartmouth Sportsplex is now called the Zatzman Sportsplex.

“It feels wonderful,” said philanthropist Michael Zatzman.

But unlike other facilities in the Halifax area that have taken on corporate brands when naming rights are sold, the Sportsplex will take on the name of a family with a long history in the community.

“The Zatzman family has been really integral to the growth of Dartmouth over the years,” said Mayor Mike Savage.

The Zatzman family has deep Dartmouth roots dating back to the 1930s.

Joseph Zatzman was a successful businessman who served two terms as Dartmouth mayor.

“It’s our way of thanking Dartmouth for being so kind to our family,” said Zatzman.

Sportsplex general manager Max Chauvin says the five-year $750,000 donation will not be used for capital costs.

“A lot of naming rights in the community are focused on a corporate donation for the construction,” said Chauvin.

Instead, this money will help make the facility more accessible to public.

“We hope it's going to be used to have kids come who otherwise couldn't come here,” Zatzman said.

Fitness memberships can be expensive.

Thanks to this donation, Savage says “more people have access to the gym, more people have access to the pool, more people have access to the track.”

And more people will be able to use this renovated and state of the art facility for free -- at pre-determined times.

“This is a philanthropic gift from the family in the community for operations,” Chauvin said.

The Zatzman Sportsplex will open its doors next month with public information sessions starting the week of Feb. 11.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Paul Hollingsworth.