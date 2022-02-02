Death of man behind Buddy the Puffin mascot leaves N.L. fans, families 'heartbroken'

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Chris Abbott, the man behind a mascot known for riling sports fans and bringing joy to kids all over Newfoundland and Labrador's capital, has died at the age of 51.

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen said in a statement Tuesday the joy Abbott brought to the role of Buddy the Puffin turned the mascot into a local icon, who performed for and supported four different teams at the city's stadium downtown.

Breen said Abbott "entertained, hugged and high-fived tens of thousands of children" since he first put on the plush, colourful seabird costume in 1994 to cheer on the St. John's Maple Leafs.

Corey MacDonald says his 19-year-old daughter Kennedy was one of those kids and he's "heartbroken" about Abbott's death.

MacDonald said in an interview today that Kennedy has special needs and Buddy the Puffin, as well as Chris Abbott, has been her special friend since he was asked to be a part of her 13th birthday six years ago.

He says he took Kennedy to at least two hockey games a month and Abbott came over to their seats every time to say hello to Kennedy and give her a big Buddy the Puffin hug.

"Later in the years as he went, special needs kids grew on him, and he realized the opportunity he had to make a difference, to make them happy, to make them smile," MacDonald said.

"As a dad, those hockey games when Buddy could come over and see her, that's what it was all about. That was my favourite part. Because I knew inside her heart was bursting, and he made that happen."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2022.