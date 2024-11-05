Deaths of two people in Cole Harbour the result of intimate partner violence: N.S. RCMP

The RCMP says the suspicious deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S., were the result of intimate partner violence.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of sudden deaths at a home on Poplar Drive around 9 a.m. Monday.

Officers found the remains of a 72-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman inside the home.

Police say they were both from Cole Harbour and were "known to one another."

“The woman’s death was a result of homicide and the investigation has determined that the man, who died as a result of self-inflicted wounds, was responsible for the woman’s death,” reads a Tuesday afternoon news release from the RCMP.

Police confirmed to CTV News that the incident involved a firearm.

They also confirmed the homicide was the result of "intimate partner violence," though they wouldn't elaborate on the nature of their relationship.

"The RCMP defines intimate partner violence as violence or abuse that happens within a marriage, or common-law or dating relationships -- regardless of sexual identity -- and can occur at any time during a relationship, including while it is breaking down or after it has ended," said RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay in a news release to CTV News.

"It includes many forms of violence, including physical, sexual, emotional, psychosocial and financial abuse, as well as neglect."

Second confirmed murder-suicide in less than a month

This is the second confirmed case of murder-suicide linked to domestic violence in Nova Scotia within a month.

A 59-year-old woman was killed by her 61-year-old husband of 33 years at their home in Enfield, N.S., on Oct. 18. He then killed himself.

The woman's daughter, Tara Graham, spoke to CTV News and identified the couple as Brenda Tatlock-Burke and Mike Burke, a retired RCMP officer.

Initially, police did not say that case was the result of intimate partner violence, only stating the two people involved knew one another.

