Suspicious deaths in Enfield result of homicide, self-inflicted wounds: N.S. RCMP

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    The RCMP says the investigation into two suspicious deaths in Enfield, N.S., has revealed that one person was the victim of a homicide while the other died from self-inflicted injuries.

    RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a home on Rockcliffe Drive around 10:45 a.m. on Friday to perform a wellness check.

    When police arrived, officers found the remains of two adults inside the home.

    Police and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service have determined a 60-year-old woman died as a result of homicide and a 61-year-old man died due to self-inflicted wounds.

    The two people knew each other, according to an RCMP news release.

    Police say they're not releasing any further details.

    The investigation is ongoing.

