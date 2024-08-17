Decades of protection added to 164 year old New Brunswick lighthouse

Decades of durability have been added to one of Canada’s most photographed lighthouses, and just in the nick of time.

First lit in 1860, the Swallowtail Lighthouse on New Brunswick’s Grand Manan Island has reliably stood up to generations of storms on the Bay of Fundy.

But lighthouse keeper Ken Ingersoll said it wasn’t too long ago the tower was only one major gale away from devastating damage.

Ingersoll, who's been Swallowtail's keeper for more than 20 years, first realized the structure's vulnerabilities when repainting it in 2016.

"The shingles wouldn’t hold the paint anymore," said Ingersoll. "They were completely saturated in moisture. Two days after painting one side, the blisters would show up and I knew then the tower had to be re-sided. The next question was how, and how would we ever afford it? It’s a huge, huge job.”

The property is owned by the Village of Grand Manan and the lighthouse is managed by the Swallowtail Keepers Society.

A community fundraising campaign dubbed 'Tending The Light' was announced in 2022, with construction starting in 2023.

Jan Lockhart, a volunteer with the Swallowtail Keepers Society said the initial fundraising goal had to double once more damage was discovered.

"The community once again responded and we were able to reach the goal of over $600,000," said Lockhart. "It is phenomenal."

Corporate donations were added to a provincial and federal government contribution of $85,000 each. A four-hour telethon on community television station CHCO-TV raised $55,000.

Both Ingersoll and Lockhart said the Canadian Coast Guard, which used to operate the lighthouse, was critical in providing a helicopter to transport materials on and off the peninsula.

The 16 metre lighthouse tower is accessible on foot by walking down 54 concrete steps, a wooden bridge, and a gravelled dirt path.

"There was no way the materials could've been brought over from Pettes Cove by hand,” said Lockhart.

Restoration of the Swallowtail Lighthouse on Grand Manan, N.B. (Courtesy: Jan Lockhart)

Until now, the lighthouse hadn't been reshingled in more than 90 years. The renovations are meant to add at least 50 years to Swallowtail's lifespan.

Ingersoll said the restoration had "passed the test" of three recent southeast gales.

"It’s standing there as proud as can be, and I was concerned," said Ingersoll.

The lighthouse and lighthouse keepers' houses were both reshingled with plastic siding, designed to match the look of cedar that’s been painted white.

At first, Ingersoll said he was committed to reshingle the structure with cedar but reconsidered once seeing a lighthouse with plastic siding on Prince Edward Island.

Swallowtail Lighthouse on Grand Manan, N.B. (Nick Moore/CTV)

"And you can see the result for yourself," said Ingersoll. "It looks great."

Swallowtail hosted an official grand re-opening on Friday, and several Grand Manan residents visited the lighthouse for its restoration debut.

"It has probably saved many lives and we just take pride in it" said lifelong Grand Manan resident Andrea Morse. "It's the first thing you see when you come to Grand Manan. It's like a welcoming beacon."

