Despite housing crisis, one in five N.L. government units vacant in northern Labrador
Despite homelessness and overcrowding described as a crisis in Labrador, one in five provincial government-run housing units in the region's Inuit communities are sitting empty and awaiting repairs.
Some units have been vacant for nearly three years, according to numbers provided by the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation.
The provincial government says it's working to get the homes fixed, but people on the ground say the wait is causing harm.
"It means young families, victims of violence, people experiencing homelessness aren't given the chance to thrive and to move forward with their life," said Nicole Dicker, the executive director of the transition house in Nain, where eight of 34 units are vacant.
Meanwhile, a long-standing housing shortage in the community has forced many families to cram several generations into homes built for four or five people, she said, while those without a place to live sleep on couches and floors.
In the community of about 1,125 people, those eight units would provide a lot of relief, Dicker said in an interview Thursday. "We all know someone who could use an apartment," she added.
The Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation operates 56 housing units in the communities of Nain, Hopedale and Makkovik, spokeswoman Jenny Bowring said in a recent email.
Twelve are empty and in need of repairs, she said. Eleven need major repairs and one needs minor work and will be fixed "in the near term." Eight empty units are in Nain and the other four are in Hopedale, a town of about 575 people.
All but one have been vacant for more than a year, she said, and four have been empty for nearly three years.
Money is available to fix them all, but the agency is having trouble finding contractors to do the work, Bowring said. Contractors are being hired now to fix two units needing major work, she said, but a recent call for tenders for the other nine units was "unsuccessful."
That doesn't surprise Joe Dicker, the AngajukKak, or mayor, of Nain's local Inuit government.
North coast towns like Nain and Hopedale are accessible by plane or ferry, and the ferry only runs for about half the year when there isn't much sea ice, he said. The ferry is cheaper, which means there's a short window to ship in the lumber and complete the work, he said in a recent interview. The government should have a maintenance person in town and somewhere to store supplies, he said.
The mayor said the housing shortage in Nain reached a crisis point years ago. The overcrowding puts people at a higher risk of diseases like tuberculosis, he said, which killed a 14-year-old boy in the community in 2018.
Lela Evans, the NDP's elected member for the region, is also calling on the government to ensure the units are regularly repaired and don't sit empty. She tabled a petition from local residents in the provincial legislature April 13 asking for a plan.
"It's quite unacceptable to have one-fifth of the units be vacant," Evans said in a recent interview. "They've got to have some way to have the repairs done year-round."
John Abbott, the minister responsible for the province's housing corporation, agrees the homes have been sitting empty for too long, but he said because of the relatively small number of units it's not feasible to have someone on staff in the communities to perform the repairs.
The government will put out another call for contractors in the coming weeks, Abbott said in an interview. If it's not successful, officials will try again, maybe adjusting the pay to make the bid more appealing, he said, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated delays.
"We have a plan and the budgets and everything in place to make sure they're done this year," Abbott said. "I'm certainly committed to having it done this year."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
France's Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game
French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won reelection to a second term Sunday, according to polling agencies' projections. The result offered France and the European Union the reassurance of leadership stability in the bloc's only nuclear-armed power as the continent grapples with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine's military says Russian forces are trying to storm Azovstal plant
Russian forces attempted to storm the Ukrainian-held Azovstal steel plant in the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol on Sunday, Ukrainian officials said, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments last week that the complex did not need to be taken.
Three-month-old baby girl among those killed by strike in Odessa: reports
A three-month-old baby girl, along with her mother and grandmother, are among those killed in a recent missile strike by Russian forces, Ukrainian officials say.
Study suggests link between air pollution and COVID infection in young adults
A Swedish study has found that even short-term exposure to low levels of air pollution could play a role in the development of a COVID-19 infection, or testing positive for the disease, in young adults.
Ontario's mask mandate extension in high-risk settings being met with mixed reactions
The Ontario government's decision to extend its remaining mask mandate in high-risk settings like hospitals, long-term care homes, shelters and public transit until at least June 11 is being met with mixed reactions.
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is 'on the right side of history'
Russia's ambassador to Canada says he is '100 per cent confident' that his country is 'on the right side of history' when it comes to its invasion of Ukraine.
Russian sanctions prove Canadian military mission in Ukraine had impact: Commander
The most recent commander of Canada's military training mission in Ukraine says the fact Russia has sanctioned him and several of his predecessors alongside dozens of other prominent Canadians is proof the mission had an impact.
10 found dead after Japan tour boat with 26 aboard sinks
Rescuers said that 10 people who were retrieved Sunday from the frigid sea and the rocky coast of a northern Japanese national park had died, a day after a tour boat with 26 aboard apparently sank in rough waters, triggering questions about why it was allowed to sail.
Emergency declaration for multiple wildfires in New Mexico
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed emergency declarations as 20 wildfires continued to burn Sunday in nearly half of the state's drought-stricken 33 counties.
Toronto
-
GO buses not stopping at or departing from Union Station due to strike
Metrolinx says GO buses are not stopping at or departing from Union Station Bus Terminal on Sunday as striking rail terminal workers have blocked road access to the area.
-
Man wanted after woman sexually assaulted, punched in face in the east end
Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and punched her in the face in the city’s east end last week.
-
Search for missing plane that went down in northern Ont. called off
After 10 days of intensive efforts, the search for two people on board an aircraft that was reported missing during a flight between Delhi and Marathon, Ont., has been suspended, search and rescue officials say.
Calgary
-
Search for missing plane that went down in northern Ont. called off
After 10 days of intensive efforts, the search for two people on board an aircraft that was reported missing during a flight between Delhi and Marathon, Ont., has been suspended, search and rescue officials say.
-
Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3
Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker.
-
TSB investigators work to determine cause of plane crash west of Calgary
A federal body has taken over the investigation into a fatal plane crash near Springbank Airport Friday afternoon.
Montreal
-
National funeral for Guy Lafleur to be held on May 3 in Montreal
The government of Quebec announced Saturday that the national funeral for Guy Lafleur will be May 3 in Montreal. Flags at the National Assembly will fly at half mast during the day.
-
French election: Quebec Premier congratulates Macron for projected victory
Quebec’s premier congratulated Emmanuel Macron for his projected victory in the French election on social media Sunday.
-
With sovereignty off the table, Quebec Liberals struggling to connect with voters
Quebec's next provincial election is still more than five months away, but Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is already on the campaign trail.
Edmonton
-
Hockey tournament raises $1.25M for Alzheimer's society
Alzheimer's Face Off hits the ice to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society of Alberta and Northwest Territories.
-
Fire breaks out in apartment, crews contain it to single suite
Edmonton fire was called to a three-storey apartment building Sunday for a blaze on the top floor of the building.
-
Streaking Oilers aim to stay hot vs. Blue Jackets
A visit to struggling Columbus could provide a good opportunity for the Edmonton Oilers to continue their late-season surge.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for missing plane that went down in northern Ont. called off
After 10 days of intensive efforts, the search for two people on board an aircraft that was reported missing during a flight between Delhi and Marathon, Ont., has been suspended, search and rescue officials say.
-
Police have man in custody after New Sudbury incident
There were some tense moments in Greater Sudbury on Saturday night after police converged on a residential neighbourhood.
-
France's Macron is reelected but far-right rival raises game
French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably won reelection to a second term Sunday, according to polling agencies' projections. The result offered France and the European Union the reassurance of leadership stability in the bloc's only nuclear-armed power as the continent grapples with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
London
-
Elgin OPP investigating fatal collision
Elgin County OPP are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Central Elgin.
-
Family of fatal hit and run victim pleads for information
A person has died after being struck by a vehicle in London, Ont. on Saturday night.
-
Special weather statement for all of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flood warning issued for section of the Red River Valley
A flood warning has been issued for a section of the Red River Valley.
-
Streets flooded as rain, snow continues to pelt Manitoba
Weather warnings remain across much of the province as a storm continues to pelt Manitoba with snow and rain, flooding city streets and forcing closures.
-
Storm leaves thousands without power in southwestern Manitoba
Thousands of Manitobans are without power as the ongoing snow and rain are damaging power lines. With poor road conditions and flooding, Manitoba Hydro says it may take a while to get the lights back on.
Ottawa
-
Driver walks away from serious crash in Augusta Township with life, charges
Ontario Provincial Police say a 23-year-old driver is lucky to have survived a serious crash Sunday morning in Augusta Township.
-
Ottawa Rowing Club helps rescue kayaker in distress
The Ottawa Fire Service says a kayaker in distress was rescued near the Alexandra Bridge Sunday morning with help from the Ottawa Rowing Club.
-
Rolling Thunder arrives in Ottawa and the top doc provides an update on COVID-19: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Saskatoon
-
'We were both praying': Saskatoon couple drives through snowstorm to pick up Ukrainian refugees
Last Tuesday night, Marie Reinbolt and her husband Mark left for Regina to pick up a family of six who had fled Ukraine.
-
Discarded masks threaten Saskatoon's birds, Living Sky says
Disposable masks and gloves have helped people stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic — but have hurt wildlife.
-
Saskatoon zoo welcomes bobcat brothers Sherlock and Watson
The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo has two new members — bobcat brothers Sherlock and Watson.
Vancouver
-
'How come Mary Anne wasn’t accounted for?' Grieving family of Gastown fire victim left with unanswered questions
Misty Fredericks is still coming to terms with the fact that someone she knew and loved was found in the wreckage of the Winters Hotel 11 days after the fire that tore through the building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood.
-
2nd suspect seen jumping out of burning van in Langley after 2020 attempted murder sentenced
A second man charged in a bizarre attempted murder at a Langley hotel in November 2020 has now been sentenced, local Mounties say.
-
Families of babies with clubfoot sound alarm over gap in medical care in Fraser Health
Ashley Fuchs’ son Layton was born with clubfoot, which causes both of his feet to be turned inward. It’s a surprisingly common condition, but parents say getting medical care for it continues to be a challenge in the Fraser health region.
Regina
-
SaskPower calls in helicopter patrols to survey storm damage to power grid
SaskPower has been working since Saturday to reconnect power to customers in the southeast corner of the province after another powerful April storm pushed through the area.
-
Zelenskyy pushes for more arms; U.S. officials to visit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the West for more powerful weapons as he prepared to meet with top U.S. officials in the war-torn country's capital Sunday, while Russian forces concentrated their attacks on the east, including trying to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol.
-
Jury finds Dillon Whitehawk guilty on two first-degree murder charges
Dillon Whitehawk has been found guilty on two first-degree murder charges by a Regina jury.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo old-growth hunger-striker hospitalized, activists say
A 68-year-old activist who has been on a hunger strike for more than three weeks has been hospitalized, according to his allies.
-
New owners of 300-pair ski fence on Vancouver Island carry on joyful legacy
When Jodi Allsopp and her husband first drove up to the wooded property they were hoping to buy, he felt like he'd arrived home. She did not.
-
Byelection a battle over past and future for BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon, experts say
A byelection that could put new British Columbia Liberal leader Kevin Falcon back in the province's legislature is a race about the past and future, say both the candidates and political experts.