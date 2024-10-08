Diesel prices in N.S. jump 9 cents after unscheduled change
The price of diesel jumped nine cents overnight in Nova Scotia after the province’s Utility and Review Board (UARB) invoked its interrupter clause.
The new minimum price for diesel in the Halifax area is 168.7 cents per litre.
In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 170.6 cents per litre.
“This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market price of diesel,” the UARB said in a Monday news release.
The price of gas is not affected by the clause.
The price of diesel did not change overnight in New Brunswick or Prince Edward Island.
