TRURO, N.S. -- Dr. Phil Smith is a general surgeon at the Colchester-East Hants Health Centre.

Not long ago he was working at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, but he recently made the move to the mainland.

"We consider Truro to be an excellent place to work, but it is not our home," said Smith.

He says, while recovering from two orthopedic surgeries himself, he requested a leave from work for four weeks, but says that was not given, and eventually he decided to move.

"The initial work there was outstanding and I was treated great by my senior surgical colleague, but it degenerated significantly after he left as a medical director," Smith said.

Smith is speaking out after the Cape Breton Medical Staff Association asked the Nova Scotia Health Authority for a change in leadership at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

CTV News has learned the majority voted in favour of the move, saying the direction now is directly affecting the delivery of patient care.

"We would like to see a new zone VP of medicine put in place," said Dr. Stephanie Langley, a North Sydney physician.

In an area struggling to keep doctors, Langley says it crucial that physicians have the support they need.

"Decisions are made about positions, careers, by people that lack good leadership skills, and are not taking physicians concerns seriously," said Langley.

Smith says he still has a home in Cape Breton and makes the trip on weekends.

"Most people go into health care to try and improve the overall population of health and well-being," Langley said. "But that is not the case with the current administration in Cape Breton."

CTV News reached out to the Nova Scotia Health Authority on Monday, but didn't hear back by news time.