Doctors shortage: Calls to talk about retaining Nova Scotia doctors
As Nova Scotia tries to recruit doctors and health professionals amid a nationwide shortage, some believe more conversations need to happen to retain the professionals we already have.
“There’s been a lot of talk about recruitment and there’s not enough talk about retention,” said Dr. Tim Woodford, President of the Nova Scotia chapter of the College of Family Physicians.
Burdened by a hefty patient load, and no new staff, Dr. Mary O’Neill of Novas Medical and Dr. Margaret Rowicka of Spryfield Family Medicine Clinic are both retiring without a replacement, despite their efforts to find one.
Combined, the two senior Spryfield-based doctors care for more than 4000 patients. They describe an unmanageable workload due to an aging population, complex patients and the need to send referrals multiple times. Both clinics have been seeking a primary care nurse to help take some of the strain off doctors.
“There were four doctors there last year, we had 10,000 patients between us,” said Dr. O’Neill, referring to Novas Medical. “We asked for some nursing care, and we were told it wasn’t available.”
Recently Dr. Margaret Rowicka was told help could be possible if Spryfield Family Medicine Clinic added patients, but she didn’t think that was manageable given how overwhelmed they already were.
A spokesperson with Nova Scotia Health said help has been offered to both clinics including a doctor, nurse and social worker.
“With increased support for patients, there is the expectation of increased access,” said NSH spokesperson Brendan Elliott. “Discussions remain on-going and supports are still being explored and offered.”
Dr. George Burden reluctantly retired from his practice in Elmsdale because he was injured when he was hit by a vehicle. He believes work can be done to help keep doctors considering retirement in practice, even if it means working in a scaled-back capacity.
“We need to go to these doctors and say ‘you have this huge practice, are you absolutely sure you want to retire or are there issues we can address to help you?’” said Burden.
The long-time Elmsdale physician believes subsidies to cover overhead costs or membership dues could incentivize some retired doctors back to work. He also thinks collaborative care clinics could relieve pressure for doctors currently overwhelmed.
The College of Family Physicians is in favour of such clinics where doctors team up with nurses, social workers, dieticians and others all under one roof.
“In Nova Scotia there’s a lot of work going on in this and we haven’t heard much and I hope we hear more in the coming months,” said Woodford, who notes it’s not a quick-fix, given the staffing challenges and need for infrastructure investment.
Health Minister Michelle Thompson said the province is willing to invest in healthcare.
Thompson said Nova Scotia is in the middle of negotiations with Doctors Nova Scotia and the ongoing dialogue helps to understand how to best support doctors.
“It’s not just one thing,” said Thompson. “It’s partially work environment, it’s partially pay, and it’s partially team-based care.”
Woodford points out how the current Nova Scotia Health Authority and current government didn’t create the current healthcare crisis and does believe they are a willing partner.
He thinks it’s important to recognize the work family doctors are doing at this challenging time, but also provide a blueprint for what’s to come.
“I think right now the biggest thing is can we give family doctors and people working in the health field hope that there’s going to be something better coming down the road,” said Woodford.
