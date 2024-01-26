Dogs put in a day at the office at CFB Halifax

They say every dog has its day, and Thursday was that day for pups at Canadian Forces Base Halifax.

The base held its first-ever Bring Your Dog to Work Day, and it was all for a good cause.

Margaret Conway, a public affairs officer with CFB Halifax, says they got the idea for the event from their colleagues at CFB Esquimalt in Victoria.

“It’s part of our larger National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign, which is an annual campaign,” Conway says. “(It) typically happens each fall, but this year we’re taking a few events into the winter, so we’re very excited.”

To participate in the event, defence team members simply had to make a $10 donation and take their dogs into the office with them.

A poster for CFB Halifax's Bring Your Dog to Work Day. (Submitted)

Conway says the National Defence Workplace Charitable Campaign raises funds for more than 86,000 Canadian charities.

“So when we do events, all of the event funds go through United Way and health partners and are distributed as needed in the community,” she says.

Reaction to the event was paw-sitive, according to Conway.

“People are saying it’s great for the morale in the office, they love to see the dogs,” she says. “Of course we have dogs in that are workplace-appropriate so the dog is comfortable as well, we want to make sure that all the dogs here, and the people, feel comfortable, so it’s been really great all around.”

One of several dogs who participated in Thursday’s event was Ruby, a blue tick beagle.

Ruby, a blue tick beagle, is pictured at CFB Halifax.

“I love having Ruby at work. It makes me sad when I have to leave her at home. She’s a very big snuggler,” said her owner Lisa Christie. “She loves other dogs. She gets along with them really well. She gets a little sad when the other ones don’t wanna have much to do with her, she wants to play.”

Another furry friend in attendance was Betty Boop, a six-year-old black goldendoodle.

Betty Boop, a six-year-old black goldendoodle, gets cuddles during Bring Your Dog to Work Day at CFB Halifax.

“Pretty much everybody that meets her loves her. It’s making so many people happy to have the dogs here,” said her owner Lianne Pettipas.

“The dogs here are great. They’ve all been very friendly,” Conway added. “I mean they all have their own little personalities, some will sleep by the desk and some want to come over and greet you, but we’re happy to have them all here in their office spaces to enjoy the day at work.”

