Don MacLean appointed as next Halifax Regional Police chief

A recommendation by the Board of Police Commissioners to appoint Don MacLean as the next Halifax Regional Police Chief was approved by the Halifax Regional Council on Tuesday.

Currently the acting chief of police for the municipality, MacLean is set to begin his new role on Monday.

“Chief Designate MacLean’s contributions to policing over the past three decades have been exceptional and the Board of Police Commissioners is confident that, under his leadership, the Halifax Regional Police will not only adapt but thrive in its commitment to serve our residents,” said councillor and chair of the Board of Police Commissioners, Becky Kent, in the announcement Tuesday.

Throughout his three decades with the Halifax Regional police, MacLean has held numerous positions within the force. He was the first diversity officer for the force from 2004 to 2006, later becoming the executive officer for the chief and the human resources officer.

He also served as the superintendent of the Patrol Division before becoming the deputy chief of operations, a position he’s held since 2020.

"Through his years of service and dedication to professional policing and community, Chief MacLean has demonstrated his ability to lead Halifax Regional Police”, said Mayor Mike Savage. “Council is pleased to have him in the role on a permanent basis and congratulate him on his success.”

