Dozens gather for rally, counter-rally in downtown Halifax

Dozens of people gathered in Halifax on Sunday to show unity with Israel.

The Atlantic Jewish Council held a rally at Victoria Park around noon.

The Independent Jewish Voices Canada, who say they are critical of Israel’s actions in Gaza, held a counter-rally at the same time across the street.

Police were on scene to keep the peace between the two rallies.

The rallies were tense at times with those participating confronting on another, with police having to step in to create a barrier between both sides.

