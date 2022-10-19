Dozens gather in Dartmouth for 24th annual Walk Against Violence

The 24th annual Walk Against Violence was held in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday night -- an event that started following the killing of Jason MacCullough more than 20 years ago.

The 19-year-old’s body was found on a paved path between 100 and 104 Pinecrest Drive in Dartmouth around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, 1999.

Police believe MacCullough was passing through the area while walking home and used the well-known short-cut between the buildings.

They also believe there were several people in the area at the time who witnessed MacCullough’s murder, which remains unsolved.

The community has gathered every year since in an effort to support victims of crime and their families in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM).

"Makes you realize that the north end of Dartmouth is a good community and that they do support each other," said Sylvia Andrews with BGC Greater Halifax. "There's some bad things that happen, but there's bad things everywhere."

Dozens ended up attending Wednesday night's candle-lit walk, hosted by BGC Greater Halifax, formerly known as the Boys and Girls Club.

Donations were also being collected during the march for the Jason MacCullough Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded to a Dartmouth High School graduate each year.

"I think it brings maybe a little bit of support to the MacCullough family knowing that the community stands behind them," said Lillian Munroe with BGC Greater Halifax.

A news release from BGC Greater Halifax last week says, according to Halifax Regional Police and RCMP, the number of shootings in the HRM doubled in 2021, and at least seven people died as a result of gun violence.