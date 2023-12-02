Dozens took to the streets of Halifax calling for peace in Gaza

Dozens of Halifax residents gathered under gloomy skies – a reflection of their heavy hearts. They are calling for peace as the conflict between Gaza and Israel heats up again following the end of a humanitarian ceasefire.

“The ceasefire deal was a joke because everyone’s demanding a permanent ceasefire and all Palestinians and Gaza got was a four day pause where Israel just restocked their ammunition and then fifth day went back to give Gaza the most deadly night they have had,” said Mohamad El Attar, one of the protestors at the event.

Hamas and Israel blame each other for the renewed fighting.

Before the truce started, more than 13,000 Palestinians have died – roughly two-third women and children. However, Gaza’s Health Ministry said the toll is likely much higher.

“A brutality like never seen before with the sanctions of countries like the United States, like the U.K., European Union and to our shame Canada,” said Rana Zaman, another one of the protestors.

The war began after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas which killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

Many at the rally expressed their frustrations, calling out the all-levels of government for what they say is deafening silence. “Our politicians will do nothing because they are all about lobbying. Lobbying and retaining their positions.”

In a familiar path, the group marched to the Halifax waterfront. They are united in calls for peace with heavy hearts and grey skies.

CTV tried to reach out to the Atlantic Jewish Council, but they were not available to speak due to Sabbath.

