Dr. Heather Morrison to provide update on COVID-19 in P.E.I.

The Prince Edward Island government is providing an update on COVID-19 today.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison is scheduled to speak from Charlottetown at 11:30 a.m. local time.

On Monday, the province reported a small increase in hospitalizations, with a total of nine people in hospital – up three since Friday.

P.E.I. also reported 1,327 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The province reported no new deaths.

P.E.I. is no longer providing daily COVID-19 numbers. The province will provide COVID-19 data three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.