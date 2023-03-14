Dr. Lisa Barrett weighs in on vaccines, masks three years into the pandemic
This past weekend marked three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic and changed the course of our lives.
And while peoples’ lives have mostly returned to normal, the world continues to deal with the virus on a daily basis.
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Lisa Barrett weighed in on where we’ve been and where we’re going with the pandemic during an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko Monday night.
While she says we are technically still in a pandemic, it is in a different phase right now.
“Because not all of the world is as controlled as we are and we still are not quite at a point where we know enough, with enough certainty, for all people in our populations that we want to forget about it yet,” she says.
As of Monday morning, there had been 4.6 million cases of COVID-19 in Canada and more than 51,000 deaths.
Barrett hopes people understand some are paying a heavier price than others.
“There are people out there who are older who continue to take on most of the death, most of the poor health after COVID,” she says. “We really should be mindful that, for those people, this is just not something of the past, but something that’s very much on most peoples’ minds.”
BOOSTERS
The latest advice from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) says people at a high risk of serious illness should get another COVID-19 booster shot this spring.
NACI also recommends that anyone who hasn’t gotten a COVID-19 booster shot in the fall of 2022 get one as soon as possible.
Barrett says people should complete their vaccination series no matter their age.
“We know that that’s a safe thing to do and an important thing, both for your own health and for the health of people around you,” she says. “Not just for older people and immunocompromised.”
She says some people ask her if they should, or need, to get an additional dose of vaccine.
“Well, unless you’re darn certain that you’ve had COVID within the few months before when these next set of vaccines come out, unless you’ve had COVID in the couple of months before that, you really should be considering getting that vaccination,” she says.
“Which really speaks to the point that we aren’t done with this. And we actually don’t understand all of the complications in other parts of our body about COVID yet and it’s why we still should care and still should test.”
While previous COVID vaccinations and infections may be enough protection for some people, Barrett says that’s not the case for others.
“For older folks and those who are immunocompromised, even getting several doses of vaccine and having COVID isn’t as much recommended at this point to avoid getting another booster.”
MASKING
At this point in the pandemic, masks are no longer required to be worn in most indoor settings, though the government of Canada still recommends people wear a mask in public indoor settings.
Barrett says masking isn’t necessarily either a perfect or useless strategy and that “somewhere in the middle is probably the truth.”
“A well-fitted mask in a crowded place with a lot of people around, either because you don’t want to get sick or because you’re quite likely to have some vulnerability, is a very sensible thing to do.”
She adds that some people, including herself, do get side looks from others for their choice to wear a mask.
“But I’m hoping that folks, especially people who want to stay well, who have vulnerable people around them and for vulnerable people who are out there, they still feel comfortable wearing a mask in those settings,” she says.
“Really, there still is a lot of virus around even if we don’t talk about it a lot and we don’t release as many numbers. So I’m here to tell you there’s still a fair bit of virus around and it’s still an OK thing to wear a mask.”
TESTING
Barrett says testing for COVID-19 is still important three years into the pandemic, especially rapid testing.
“Rapid testing does a few things for you. It allows you to have control of what’s going on with you. At least to know whether it’s COVID or not. If you’ve got symptoms, test. If you get a negative result, test again,” she says.
“And if you’re positive and you’re somebody who’s older, and again, poor immune system in some situations, that may be enough to allow you to access treatment if it’s necessary in this province. That is your gateway; getting tested is your gateway to therapy if you need it and being assessed.”
LONG COVID
Last week, the federal government announced $20 million in funding toward researching post COVID-19 condition, also known as “long COVID.”
Barrett says there is consensus in the medical community that there is something after a COVID-19 infection that’s “not quite right” with a number of people and it can last for long periods of time.
Health professionals have also seen COVID-19 raise the risk of several chronic diseases, including diabetes and hypertension.
“And we can’t predict exactly who it’s going to be -- it’s not just older people, it’s not just people who’ve had bad disease,” says Barrett.
“That is why I’m a huge advocate, not just of continued research on COVID immunity and long-COVID, but also of people understanding that we don’t necessarily know all the long-term impacts, even in younger folks, of what happens.”
She adds that the uncertainty surrounding the long-term effects of COVID-19 is a good reason to avoid repeat infections.
“Test when you’re feeling symptomatic and maintain a few easy things, like handwashing and masks to keep yourself and others safe,” she says.
“We don’t have all the answers yet, we’re working hard. Vaccines are exceptionally important, but they don’t explain everything for us yet. Get your vaccines, but please be aware that continuously getting COVID is not on my list of recommended medical activities at this point.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian cardiologists debunk Florida COVID-19 vaccine claims
Two U.S. health agencies have published a letter warning that 'misleading' claims Florida's surgeon general made about COVID-19 vaccines last month could be harmful to the public. In Canada, health-care professionals share their own concerns.
Victims identified in deadly Amqui, Que. truck crash; Suspect likely to face first-degree murder charges
More information was released Tuesday about the victims who were struck by a pickup truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui in the Lower St. Lawrence region. Quebec provincial police spokesperson Claude Dorion said that two men aged 73 and 65 were killed when they were walking on the side of the road and nine others were injured, including a baby less than a year old and a three-year-old toddler.
Canadians uninterested in King Charles' coronation, monarchy, survey suggests
New polling results suggest Canadians are largely indifferent to King Charles III, and more than half believe his May 6 coronation is the right time for the country to reconsider its ties with the monarchy.
White House calls on Pence to apologize for 'homophobic joke' about Buttigieg
The White House on Monday called on Mike Pence to apologize for his remark that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had gone on 'maternity leave,' saying that the former vice president's 'homophobic joke' at the Gridiron Club dinner on Saturday was 'offensive and inappropriate.'
opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.
Facebook parent Meta slashes another 10,000 jobs
Facebook parent Meta is slashing another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs.
Topless protester crashes Junos broadcast, Weeknd wins 5th award
A wildly unpredictable Juno Awards unfolded on Monday as a topless protester charged the stage, leading to some feisty words from Avril Lavigne, while an absent the Weeknd emerged the top winner this year.
Chinese SARS whistleblower Jiang Yanyong dies at 91
Jiang Yanyong, a Chinese military doctor who revealed the full extent of the 2003 SARS outbreak and was later placed under house arrest for his political outspokenness, has died, a long-time acquaintance and a Hong Kong newspaper said Tuesday.
Russian missile hits another Ukraine apartment block, 1 dead
A Russian missile struck an apartment building in the center of Kramatorsk on Tuesday, killing at least one person and wounding three others in one of Ukraine's major city strongholds in its eastern Donetsk region as it fights against Moscow's invasion, officials said.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian government invests $76M to process 'record number' of air travel complaints
The Canadian Government announced Tuesday it will provide close to $76-million over three years to the Canadian Transport Agency (CTA) in an effort to reduce the backlog of the recent 'record number' of air traveller complaints.
-
Family members locked out of deceased relatives' phones face 'grisly problem' attempting access fingerprint, FaceID
There’s a growing dilemma facing funeral home staff across Toronto. The digital remnants of a deceased person’s life are trapped behind the lock screen of the phone they left behind, and a fingerprint or face scan is the family’s last hope for access before the body is buried.
-
Zellers announces opening date, locations for Ontario stores
After being closed for about 10 years, Zellers has announced when stores will reopen in Ontario.
Calgary
-
Calgary city council to debate safety bylaws after protests at library drag events
Calgary's city council is set to discuss updating one bylaw and bringing in another to address protests at drag events.
-
Alcohol tax set to kick in, impacting local breweries
A federal tax hike of 6.3 per cent on alcohol is set to kick in April 1, impacting breweries that make more than 75,000 hectolitres annually.
-
'Too much work, too little return': Calgary council to discuss recall legislation
Calgary city councillors will debate a process to initiate recall petitions this week, which could potentially see those same councillors ousted from their jobs.
Montreal
-
Victims identified in deadly Amqui, Que. truck crash; Suspect likely to face first-degree murder charges
More information was released Tuesday about the victims who were struck by a pickup truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui in the Lower St. Lawrence region. Quebec provincial police spokesperson Claude Dorion said that two men aged 73 and 65 were killed when they were walking on the side of the road and nine others were injured, including a baby less than a year old and a three-year-old toddler.
-
Video shows cars fall into St. Lawrence River during ice racing event near Montreal
A dramatic video posted on social media shows two cars falling through the ice on the St. Lawrence River at a racing event south of Montreal.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian government invests $76M to process 'record number' of air travel complaints
The Canadian Government announced Tuesday it will provide close to $76-million over three years to the Canadian Transport Agency (CTA) in an effort to reduce the backlog of the recent 'record number' of air traveller complaints.
Edmonton
-
Red carpet rolled out at Rogers Place for 2023 Juno Awards
The red carpet rolled out and fans and limousines lined the streets in downtown Edmonton for the 2023 Juno Awards.
-
Streaker momentarily steals Juno stage in Edmonton
A shirtless woman stole the Junos stage at Rogers Place for a few minutes Monday evening before being escorted away by security.
-
Kitscoty 18-year-old charged with sexual assault, interference of youth
An 18-year-old from a village east of Edmonton has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference of a minor.
Northern Ontario
-
Snowmobiler injured after hitting pressure crack on Lake Nipissing
A snowmobiler in their 70s was taken to hospital with minor injuries Monday after hitting a pressure crack on Lake Nipissing in North Bay, police say.
-
Wanted man arrested by Sault police after Northern Avenue standoff
A 34-year-old wanted man has been taken into custody by Sault Ste. Marie police following a tense standoff at a multi-unit residential building on Northern Avenue on Monday.
-
Topless protester crashes Junos broadcast, Weeknd wins 5th award
A wildly unpredictable Juno Awards unfolded on Monday as a topless protester charged the stage, leading to some feisty words from Avril Lavigne, while an absent the Weeknd emerged the top winner this year.
London
-
Zellers announces London launch date
Zellers has announced an opening date for its relaunch in Ontario and Alberta. March 23 is the date the first locations within Hudson’s Bay are expected to open.
-
Senior loses $8,000 in 'grandparent scam': Strathroy-Caradoc police
A senior citizen in Strathroy, Ont. is out $8,000 after falling victim to a 'grandparent scam,' and now police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect.
-
Temporary downtown road closure
The City of London is sending a heads up for commuters on Tuesday. York Street is temporarily closed from Richmond Street to Talbot Street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Winnipeg
-
Man accused in stabbing death of Winnipeg taxi driver found guilty of second-degree murder
A Winnipeg man accused of stabbing a taxi driver to death has been found guilty of second-degree murder.
-
RCMP to announce arrests, drug and gun seizures from organized crime investigation
The Manitoba RCMP is set to announce drug and gun seizures, as well as charges laid in connection with an organized crime investigation on Tuesday.
-
'We need to send that strong message': EPC votes down Tartan Towing settlement agreement
Mayor Scott Gillingham and his inner circle don’t want to let a local towing company off the hook.
Ottawa
-
Ongoing LRT construction frustrates Hwy. 174 commuters
Ongoing LRT construction in Ottawa's east end has some commuters unhappy with lane reductions along Highway 174.
-
‘Horror and disgust:’ Ottawa Valley woman charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs rescued
An Ottawa Valley woman has been charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs were found in what the head of a local rescue agency described as 'traumatizing' conditions.
-
Residents displaced by Overbrook fire yet to find housing
Many residents displaced by a fire in an Overbrook apartment building are still looking for permanent housing three weeks later.
Saskatoon
-
Family of Sask. man will have to wait to hear verdict of the man charged in his death
The family of a La Ronge man will have to wait to find out what happens to the man charged in his death, as the judge reserved the verdict until April 17.
-
Sask. town seeks world record for people wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes
A business owner in Dundurn, Sask. is spearheading an attempt to break the world record for the most people wearing inflatable dinosaur customs in one place.
-
Saskatoon dance teacher makes court appearance on child pornography charges
A dance teacher accused of possessing child pornography was in front of a judge on Monday afternoon at Saskatoon Provincial Court.
Vancouver
-
'It takes a village': Non-profit urges people across Lower Mainland to sign up as youth caregivers
A Vancouver non-profit organization that pairs youth with family caregivers is urging people across the Lower Mainland to open up their homes if they have room to spare.
-
Premier David Eby says U.S. clean energy incentives bring 'challenge' to B.C.
British Columbia Premier David Eby made his first international trip as the province's leader Monday, visiting Washington state to talk about shared priorities and clean technology.
-
Backlash over Burnaby's proposal to build waste facility in parkland
The City of Burnaby’s proposal to build a green recyling and organic waste facility is causing controversy – as it would mean paving over designated parkland.
Regina
-
Portion of Highway 1 closed near Swift Current
A stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway is closed in southwest Saskatchewan Tuesday morning.
-
Calls for improved Sask. overdose strategy grow as 103 suspected overdoses reported in 2 months
Criticism mounted in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Monday as suspected overdoses in the province surpassed 100 for 2023.
-
Province to continue to allow residents to purchase MRI service at private clinics
The Saskatchewan government will continue to allow residents to purchase MRI services at private clinics.
Vancouver Island
-
Premier David Eby says U.S. clean energy incentives bring 'challenge' to B.C.
British Columbia Premier David Eby made his first international trip as the province's leader Monday, visiting Washington state to talk about shared priorities and clean technology.
-
Victoria police officer stabbed with needle during overdose response
A Victoria police officer was stabbed with a syringe while responding to a drug overdose Saturday night. The police department says officers were patrolling the 900-block of Pandora Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when they were notified that someone had overdosed nearby.
-
$2M mural unveiled at Amazon warehouse near Sidney, B.C.
The Victoria International Airport lands are now home to the biggest art installation of its kind on Vancouver Island.