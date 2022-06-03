Drive-in movie theatre to open in Halifax later this month
Halifax will soon be home to the largest drive-in east of Montreal.
The new Speedway Drive-in will be located in the grandstand parking lot at Scotia Speedworld, near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.
“We had the idea for the drive-in theatre and we were looking for a prime location that was already kind of active and alive,” said Dawn McKelvie Cyr, with Cindicom Cinema.
“It’s a fantastic location. They already have a fan base and they were very interested in the idea and in having a drive-in theatre in the Halifax area.”
"Top Gun: Maverick" will be the first movie shown at the pop-up drive-in when it opens on June 17.
Scotia Speedworld says the drive-in will boast a massive inflatable 40 x 60-foot open-air screen and spaces for more than 600 vehicles. Moviegoers will tune in to 88.7 FM.
“It’s a nice COVID-safe way of showing a movie, and there are still some people who are not comfortable going into the theatres, so it’s a wonderful option for them,” said MacKenzie Cyr.
The Speedway Drive-in will play two movies a night and it will show new releases, though it could host some “retro weekends.”
The drive-in will open seven nights a week, rain or shine, except on nights when Scotia Speedworld is hosting special events. It will remain open until the end of October.
MacKenzie Cyr says the announcement is generating buzz on social media and has people feeling nostalgic.
“Already on our Facebook page the number of followers has just shot through the roof and the comments are about, I used to go to the drive-in when I was young, and I can’t believe this is happening,” she said.
“People are very excited.”
Scotia Speedworld says the drive-in won’t affect its 2022 racing schedule; the screen will be moved and cars will park in the overflow parking lot on Friday nights.
The Speedway Drive-in will offer moviegoers staple concessions like buttered popcorn, nachos, chocolate and candy, and hot food like hamburgers, chicken fingers and fries.
Adults pay $15, children 14 and under pay $7.50 and kids under six get in free.
Tuesday is cheap night, with an $11 fee for adults, $18 for couples and $6 for children 14 and under. A carload will cost $40.
Scotia Speedworld says tickets will be available online soon.
Nova Scotia is home to three other drive-in theatres, in the Annapolis Valley, Cape Breton, and Pictou County.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TREND LINE | 'People are grumpy, they opted for a pragmatic alternative': Pollster on Ford's win, impact on federal parties
The impact of Ontario's election night result that led to a decisive victory for the Progressive Conservatives will no doubt reverberate beyond provincial politics into the backrooms of federal party headquarters, says pollster Nik Nanos.
Buffalo 911 dispatcher fired after mishandling call during supermarket shooting
A 911 dispatcher who mishandled a call from a Buffalo supermarket manager during the fatal May shooting was fired on Thursday, the Erie County Department of Personnel confirmed to CNN.
Property battle between 2 friends results in precedent-setting B.C. Supreme Court case
When four queer friends decided to buy property together in 2001, they never imagined the side-by-side duplex would play a central role in setting legal precedent.
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
Prince Harry and Meghan experience mixed reaction on their return to U.K.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were greeted with cheers and some jeers as they joined the Royal Family at a thanksgiving service on Friday for Queen Elizabeth, their first public appearance together in Britain since quitting royal duties.
What did police know as the Texas school shooting unfolded?
As investigators dig deeper into the law enforcement response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a host of disturbing questions remain about what officers on the scene knew as the deadly attack was unfolding.
Ukraine investigates deportation of children to Russia as possible genocide
Prosecutors investigating war crimes cases in Ukraine are examining allegations of the forcible deportation of children to Russia since the invasion as they seek to build a genocide indictment, the country’s top prosecutor said in an interview.
Confirmed cases of monkeypox grow to 71 in Quebec
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Quebec has risen by nearly 20 new cases in two days to a total of 71, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
'Elizabeth the Steadfast': Historian looks back on Queen's 70-year reign
Historian and biographer Hugo Vickers told Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Lisa LaFlamme that the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II should earn her the moniker 'the Steadfast.'
Toronto
-
Who voted for Doug Ford? Here's the breakdown
Despite winning a majority with 83 seats in the legislature, Ontario's Progressive Conservatives failed to gain much in terms of voter shares.
-
Monkeypox cases in Toronto climb to eight after three more reported
Three more cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Toronto, bringing the city's total to eight.
-
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
Calgary
-
2-alarm fire in northwest Calgary damages multiple homes
Calgary fire crews put down a house fire in northwest Calgary Friday afternoon.
-
'Shed so many tears': Family grieves death of Calgary police officer and fire investigator
The family of a 25-year veteran of the Calgary Police Service says he has died in a Florida hospital.
-
Man injured in Okotoks pellet gun shooting
One man was injured after being shot with a pellet gun in Okotoks on Friday.
Montreal
-
Quebec threatens to change laws after Montreal schools offer Grade 12 to bypass Bill 96
The province is threatening to modify the law in response to Montreal schools that plan to bypass the effects of Bill 96 by offering Grade 12 programs to students who want to avoid going to CEGEP.
-
Quebec passes controversial bill to protect academic freedom
Elected officials in Quebec have passed Bill 32 on Friday to better protect academic freedom in the university environment.
-
Confirmed cases of monkeypox grow to 71 in Quebec
The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in Quebec has risen by nearly 20 new cases in two days to a total of 71, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
Edmonton
-
'Grossly intoxicated' driver of stolen school bus crashes near Edmonton: RCMP
RCMP said the bus was parked and locked on a road near the Misericordia Hospital in Edmonton when it was stolen. No children were on board.
-
Social media threat closes 2 Leduc schools
Neither Ecole Leduc Jr. High School (ELJHS) nor Leduc Composite High School (LCHS) will host classes, extra curricular, field trips, sports or other activities on Friday. Buses will not stop at the pair of schools either.
-
Funicular to close for 2 weeks for maintenance
From June 6 until June 19, the funicular will be closed for maintenance required every five years.
Northern Ontario
-
Man wanted in Sault shooting arrested
The search for the second suspect wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting last weekend in Sault Ste. Marie has been arrested, police say.
-
Demand still high for bikes in Sudbury, especially electric ones
Even after two years of a steady increase, bicycling continues to be a hot commodity and more recently, there has been a sudden spike in demand for e-bikes as fuel prices soar.
-
Jurors in Hoggard sex assault trial asked whether they have reached an impasse
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard sought more assistance from the court Friday as deliberations continued for a fourth day.
London
-
Police say large pruning knife used to threaten people in north London
A London man has been charged after police say people were threatened with a large knife in north London.
-
London police requesting the public’s help after Wednesday hit-and-run
The London Police Service is appealing to the public for help in identifying a driver after a hit-and-run left a pedestrian with serious injuries earlier this week.
-
Youth-led video honours Afzaal family
A local youth-led organization, created to bring education and awareness to Islamophobia, has put out a powerful video to honour their friend Yumnah Afzaal.
Winnipeg
-
'It's just disgusting and tasteless': Winnipeg business owner fed up with illegal waste dumping
Ryan Gobeil said the street near his Point Douglas-area hobby supply shop has become a common site for illegal garbage dumping
-
WPS investigators fly to Toronto to make arrest in fatal Winnipeg shooting
A man has been arrested in Toronto in connection with a homicide in Winnipeg’s Spence neighbourhood last month.
-
Manitobans working together to create memory box for Jets fan with dementia
Two Manitoba women are asking the public for help in filling a memory box for a man with dementia – who is also the ultimate Winnipeg Jets fan.
Ottawa
-
Fewer than 50 per cent of Ottawa voters cast ballot in provincial election
In Ottawa, 355,870 people cast a ballot the provincial election, less than half of eligible voters.
-
Ottawa Airport sees busiest day of 2022 as tourism season comes alive
According to the Ottawa International Airport Authority, June 2 saw 4,653 passengers depart the airport on flights.
-
Eastern Ontario farmers, CP Rail battle over costs to maintain private rail crossings
There is a battle raging in eastern Ontario between farmers and CP Rail, revolving around private train crossings that intersect their farmland.
Saskatoon
-
Second person arrested in Megan Gallagher’s death makes first court appearance
The second person arrested in connection to a Saskatoon woman’s death appeared in provincial court Friday morning.
-
Saskatoon firefighters respond to 2 'suspicious' garage fires in same area
Within the span of an hour, Saskatoon firefighters responded to two garage fires near downtown believed to be suspicious in nature.
-
Check out these newly-created trails northwest of Saskatoon
A Saskatoon man wants more people to experience a new set of trails, about 30 kilometres northwest of the city.
Vancouver
-
Ranking: These Metro Vancouver cities saw biggest real estate price dips due to rising interest rates
A just-released report on rising interest rates is giving would-be home buyers and sellers an idea of the impact already being seen in the Vancouver area, and the results vary by city.
-
Severe thunderstorms, hail, strong winds possible in parts of B.C.: Environment Canada
Parts of B.C. are being told to brace for extreme weather with a special weather watch issued by Environment Canada.
-
Moose calves reunited with mother in B.C.'s Interior
A pair of moose calves have been safely reunited with their mother after winding up on the wrong side of the fence at a school in B.C.'s Interior on Thursday morning.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan premier's brother among those pardoned for traffic offences
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has signed off on dozens of pardons for people with traffic offences, including his own brother.
-
'I was in total shock': Regina resident wins top prize of $200K on scratch ticket
A Regina resident is $200,000 richer after she won the top prize on her scratch ticket.
-
Inmate, 37, dies at Regina Correctional Centre
A 37-year-old man who was an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in his cell, according to a news release from the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Cougar euthanized after man intervenes in dog attack on Vancouver Island
Conservation officers say a cougar that is believed to have attacked a small dog in Port Alberni, B.C., was put down on Thursday.
-
'Best possible outcome': Bus driver spots robbery suspect in Campbell River
RCMP are crediting a bus driver with spotting a man who's believed to have robbed a bank in Campbell River, B.C., on Thursday afternoon.
-
Oak Bay Tea Party returns for 60th anniversary
The Oak Bay Tea Party festival returned for its 60th anniversary Friday after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.