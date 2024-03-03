Drugs and cash seized during Pictou County traffic stop: New Glasgow police

Police have charged a 31-year-old Pictou County man following a traffic stop in New Glasgow, N.S.

New Glasgow Regional Police said they conducted a traffic stop on Friday around 9:25 p.m., on a vehicle on the East River Road and Marsh Street.

Police said they approached a vehicle with three occupants inside and spoke with a 31-year-old male driver from Pictou County.

When officers were attempting to secure the suspects, the driver fled the vehicle on foot, according to police.

New Glasgow Regional Police said officers attended the scene and the 31-year-old male was immediately apprehended by police on MacIntosh Street.

Police say a search of the vehicle led to the seizure of open alcohol, cash, suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, knives and drug related paraphernalia.

The 31-year-old male, Corey Patrick Blinkhorn, was charged with,

three counts of obstruction and resisting arrest

failing to comply with a release order conditions

two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

failing to attend court

assault on police officer

The driver was remanded into custody and will be appearing in provincial court in Pictou on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

