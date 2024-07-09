Early morning fire destroys N.B. fish processing plant

A fire destroyed a fish processing plant in Petit-Cap, N.B., early Tuesday morning.

Cap-Acadie deputy fire chief Yves LeBlanc said they received a call for smoke at Elphege & Norbert Le Blanc Ltd. just after 5 a.m.

LeBlanc said the original call was for smoke in the area, but when firefighters arrived it was upgraded to a garage fire.

"While on scene it was upgraded to a commercial fish processing plant on fire," said LeBlanc.

LeBlanc confirmed that one building was saved, but the business has been destroyed.

As of 9:15 a.m., LeBlanc said there were roughly 45 firefighters from six fire departments on scene.

LeBlanc said the morning shift had yet to begin so the building was vacant at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries.

More to come....

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.