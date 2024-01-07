Fire destroys well-known Cap-Pelé, N.B., restaurant and fish market

A fire in Cap-Pelé, N.B., Sunday morning has destroyed a well-known seaside restaurant and fish market.

Cap-Acadie Fire Chief Ronald Cormier said the Quai Aboiteau Wharf Restaurant was vacant at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Cormier was first on scene around 9 a.m.

“We tried to save the building, but we couldn’t save the building. There was too much smoke and too much heat. Everything collapsed. The steel roof collapsed inside. We can’t send guys inside. We knew we didn’t have anybody inside the building so we fought the fire from the outside,’ said Cormier.

Firefighters from several different nearby communities were still on scene in the early afternoon trying to extinguish hot spots.

Cormier said it’s too early to determine a cause, but he does not believe the fire is suspicious.

