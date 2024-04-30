East Coast Music Week kicks off Wednesday, first festival with new CEO

The 36th annual East Coast Music Awards: Festival and Conference kicks off Wednesday in Charlottetown. It’s the first event for the East Coast Music Association’s latest CEO, Blanche Israël.

Israël is a cultural strategist and professional cellist player, originally from Montreal, who has called the Maritimes home for the past four years.

She says she wanted to step into her new role because the EMCAs are a “huge institution” on the East Coast.

“Music plays such an important role in who we are on the East Coast, so to be at the head of an organization like this, it’s like the sky is the limit with what we could do for music on the East Coast, like musicians and music professionals here,” she says.

Israël says people can expect plenty of live music all over Charlottetown this week.

“You’re walking down the main drag in Charlottetown, maybe you’re sampling a bit of amazing food, and you’re taking in amazing performances at all kinds of venues across the city,” she says.

The 2024 ECMAs also include conference sessions, family-friendly programming and more.

“Whatever you get into, you’re going to have a great time,” Israël says. “But I do recommend having a lot at everything that’s available because you’re not going to be able to catch it all.”

The biggest night of the week is the East Coast Music Awards ceremony, which takes place Thursday night at the Delta Hotels Prince Edward.

The event will also be streamed online for anyone who can’t attend in person.

“(It’s) really an awesome thing to take in, to see your peers or your friends up for awards, see if they win their awards and also a lot of great music throughout the night as well,” Israël says.

To watch the livestream, and to check out a full list of events, people can visit ECMA.com or download the ECMA app.

“The ECMA app has every last detail of all of our conference sessions, all of the showcases going on, oftentimes at the same time, so if you want to know where you’re going, what venue, and all of our shows, you can get your tickets there,” Israël says. “One-stop shop for all things ECMA.”

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.