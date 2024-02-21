Eastern Nova Scotia brushed by snow Thursday; snow and rain more widespread Friday into Saturday

Thursday outlook

A low pressure system over the Atlantic Ocean will brush eastern areas of Nova Scotia with a mix of snow and ice pellets Thursday afternoon through the evening.

Eastern Halifax County, Guysborough County, Antigonish County, Richmond County, and Cape Breton County could pick up some accumulation of 2 to 8 cm. A chance of flurries for the South Shore of Nova Scotia through western Halifax County, with not much more than some increased cloudiness for the remainder of the Maritimes on Thursday. There is a chance of some light, patch freezing drizzle in western New Brunswick Thursday night.

That same system will go on to bring a more significant mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain to central and eastern Newfoundland Thursday night through Friday morning.

Mostly rain for a large portion of the Maritimes Friday evening through Saturday morning. A mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain for central and northern areas of New Brunswick. (CTV/Kalin Mitchell)

Friday snow and rain

A low pressure system moving out of the northeastern United States will cross the Maritimes Friday night through Saturday morning.

The low arrives with a gusty southerly wind which will push temperatures above freezing for a large area of the Maritimes Friday night into Saturday morning. Northern areas of New Brunswick will have temperatures below freezing Friday night.

Due to the warmer temperature, snow turning to rain is expected for Nova Scotia, southern New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island Friday evening through Saturday morning. 10 to 35 mm of rain is likely for Nova Scotia, southern New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island. Central and Northern areas of New Brunswick could pick up 5 to 15 cm of snow depending on how much ice pellets and rain mixes with the snow.

If possible you may want to clear snow and ice from drainage systems in order to help the rain and melting snow/ice flow away. I realize this may not be possible for all drainage in eastern areas of Nova Scotia that picked up an extreme amount of snow over the last few weeks. I know most do this already but if you have a neighbour that needs a hand clearing some snow/ice from drainage I’m sure they would appreciate it.

Cold shot follows

Following the exit of the snow and rain mix on Friday, a cold front will come across the Maritimes Saturday.

The front will put the region into a gusty and cold northwest wind Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. That will result in a sharp fall in temperatures back below freezing by Saturday evening and night. Be cautious of wet or slushy surfaces turning icy quickly during that time. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing on Sunday and so icy conditions could persist through the end of the weekend.

