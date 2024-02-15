'Economic reconciliation': Mi'kmaw communities invest in Nova Scotia battery plants

OTTAWA -

A corporation co-owned by 13 Mi'kmaw communities is investing in new battery plants with Nova Scotia Power, in what both parties are calling a step toward reconciliation.

The Indigenous-run agency announced the project Thursday, which is expected to draw and store electricity during off-peak periods and release it back to the grid when needed.

It is getting up to $18 million for an equity loan from the Canada Infrastructure Bank to help facilitate the partnership.

Crystal Nicholas, the president of the corporation, says creating a greener future is a priority for the Mi'kmaw Nation, and the investment in the storage facility marks "true economic reconciliation."

Construction of what will be the largest energy storage project in Atlantic Canada is to begin this year in White Rock, Bridgewater and Waverly, with the first site expected to be operational next year.

Peter Gregg, the president and CEO of Nova Scotia Power, says the partnership will help mitigate project costs and allow the utility to conduct meaningful work with Mi'kmaw communities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2024.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.