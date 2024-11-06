ATLANTIC
    Yarmouth woman, 81, dies after collision between car, truck in Brooklyn, N.S.

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    An 81-year-old woman has died after a car and truck collided in Brooklyn, N.S.

    Yarmouth Rural RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to the collision at the intersection of Greenville Road and Hardscratch Road just after 11:30 a.m. Monday.

    Police say a Hyundai Accent and a Ford Ranger collided in the intersection.

    Police say the driver of the car, a woman from Yarmouth, died at the scene. A passenger in the car was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The driver of the truck was treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.

    Police say the intersection was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

