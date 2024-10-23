Elections NB verifying unofficial results from provincial vote ahead of Friday’s 'declaration day'

Elections New Brunswick staff will spend the next few days verifying results from Monday night's provincial election, with unofficial numbers set to become official on “Declaration Day” this Friday.

None of the results will trigger an automatic recount, which only happens if there’s a difference of 25 votes or less. Recounts can also be granted if an applicant is able to convince a judge about any voting irregularities.

New Brunswick’s chief electoral officer Kim Poffenroth says retuning office staff will spend the rest of the week carrying out verification steps, to confirm the election’s integrity.

“They’re comparing result tapes to digital transmitted results to ensure all of that went smoothly,” says Poffenroth. “Every returning office in the province will be taking one of their ballot boxes and do a hand count in front of scrutineers, just so people can see that the tabulation machines we used for counting ballots in New Brunswick is accurate.”

Prior to the campaign, Elections New Brunswick launched an advertising blitz to address any doubt or disinformation about its voting systems.

The voter turnout in New Brunswick’s provincial election landed at 66 per cent in 2024, similar to the provincial voter turnout in 2020 and 2018.

Poffenroth says three ridings recorded a voter turnout of over 74 per cent: Quispamsis, Hanwell-New Maryland, and Tracadie. On the flip side, Saint John Harbour had the lowest voter turnout of any riding at 50 per cent (slightly better than the 48 per cent recorded in 2020).

“That is something we’re working on,” said Poffenroth, regarding Saint John Harbour’s historically low voter turnout. “Our returning officer in that area worked really hard with the voters in that area and service organizations to try and reach out.”

