Elementary school worker charged with sexual offences involving children in Lunenburg, N.S.
RCMP in Lunenburg, N.S., has charged a male elementary school worker with sexual offences involving four children after a lengthy investigation which began in October 2023.
In a news release from February, police said they received a report of sexual assaults which happened at Pentz Elementary School in Lunenburg involving a male employee and a child victim on Oct. 25, 2023.
After beginning the investigation, police say additional victims came forward.
According to the February release, the employee had not been present in the school since Oct. 26, 2023.
In an update to the investigation on Friday, police said 67-year-old Gerald Maurice Hudson of Hebbville, N.S., was arrested and held in custody on Wednesday.
Hudson appeared in provincial court in Bridgewater on Thursday, and was charged with a number of sexual offences, including:
- sexual assault (four counts)
- sexual interference (four counts)
He was later released on conditions by the court.
Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and they are anticipating additional charges to be laid.
Anyone who has information is asked by the RCMP to contact them at 902-527-5555, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
BREAKING Group tied to Islamic State plotted fatal Ontario restaurant shooting: Crown
A gunman who is accused of killing a young Ontario man and shooting four of his family members at their small Mississauga restaurant in 2021 was allegedly part of a trio who had pledged allegiance to the listed terrorist group Islamic State, a Crown attorney said in an opening statement in the Brampton murder trial this week.
Board orders deportation for trucker in horrific Humboldt Broncos crash
The truck driver who caused the horrific bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has been ordered to be deported.
'We recognize there's more to do': Trudeau responds to U.S. senators' defence spending letter
Stopping short of offering the assurance U.S. senators are seeking, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is aware there's more work to do in order to see Canada meet NATO's defence spending target.
Italian teenage computer wizard set to become the first saint of the millennial generation
Pope Francis paved the way for the canonization of the first saint of the millennial generation on Thursday, attributing a second miracle to a 15-year-old Italian computer whiz who died of leukemia in 2006.
Top Russian military officials are being arrested. Why is it happening?
It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.
'A really bad car crash': Why health experts are raising concerns over surging syphilis cases
A sexually transmitted infection (STI) that was once thought to be a thing of the past is now a public health priority for North American doctors.
Morgan Spurlock, Oscar-nominated director of 'Super Size Me,' dies at 53
Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar-nominee who made food and American diets his life's work, famously eating only at McDonald's for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died. He was 53.
Milk sold in Canadian grocery stores tested for avian influenza; results released
As avian flu spreads south of the border, Canadian officials are now testing samples of milk sold in grocery stores across the country.
Leaving time on the table: Surveys show unused paid vacation, 'quiet vacationing'
'Quiet vacationing' is the latest new term to describe the rough edges of office culture, and survey data shows it's widespread among North American workers.
