Emergency alert issued in Lunenburg County cancelled after 'dangerous man' arrested: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a man in connection with an emergency alert issued in Lunenburg County Wednesday morning.

In a social media post around 8:30 a.m., police said a "dangerous man with a firearm" was last seen on Barrs Corner Road in Parkdale, N.S., between Farmington Road and Whetstone Lake Road.

At that time, police was asking residents in the area to shelter in place and stay inside, as well as close and lock doors and windows.

The RCMP also said there were no reported injuries in relation to the incident.

In an update at 8:40 a.m., police said the man was safely arrested and there was no further risk to the public.

The emergency alert issued in the area was also cancelled.