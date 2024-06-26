ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Emergency alert issued in Lunenburg County cancelled after 'dangerous man' arrested: N.S. RCMP

    An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a man in connection with an emergency alert issued in Lunenburg County Wednesday morning.

    In a social media post around 8:30 a.m., police said a "dangerous man with a firearm" was last seen on Barrs Corner Road in Parkdale, N.S., between Farmington Road and Whetstone Lake Road.

    At that time, police was asking residents in the area to shelter in place and stay inside, as well as close and lock doors and windows.

    The RCMP also said there were no reported injuries in relation to the incident.

    In an update at 8:40 a.m., police said the man was safely arrested and there was no further risk to the public.

    The emergency alert issued in the area was also cancelled.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Things a pediatrician would never let their child do

    As summer begins for most children around Canada, CTV News spoke with a number of pediatric health professionals about the best practices for raising kids, and how the profession has evolved since the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News