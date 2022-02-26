Eventful times ahead: Big ticket events to make a comeback in the Maritimes
It's full steam ahead for organizers of the Vince Ryan Hockey Tournament in Cape Breton.
“My Prayers have been answered," says Ritchie Warren, event organizer.
Earlier this week the province announced tournaments will return in Nova Scotia on March 7, with all COVID restrictions ending by March 21.
After a two year absence, players will soon hit the ice for one of the largest adult hockey events in North America.
“We were in big financial trouble and if it had of been cancelled. I would personally say that would've been the end of the Vincey Ryan. It was just draining us each year," says Warren.
It's not only game on for the Vincey.
In Halifax, The AUS Basketball Championship returns in March, marking the first multi-day event at the ScotiaBank Centre since 2020.
The Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo returns June, with the buskers back in the city in late July.
The Cabot Trail Relay is also on pace to return.
“It definitely gave us a lot more hope for the relay. Originally they were talking about lifting restrictions in May, which is the relay," says Grace Mason-Parkinson, organizer.
All of this means big business for the Maritimes.
“I've actually talked to a number of operators who really rely on a tournament like the Vince Ryan," says Terry Smith, Destination Cape Breton CEO.
Some hotels in Sydney, N.S. are already at capacity.
It's revenue that's been missed for more than two years now. The tournament generates an estimated $5 million into the local economy.
“It's going to bring people to restaurants and bars for four days and in some cases longer. So operators are really looking forward to having that back," says Smith.
70 teams have signed up to take part, but now that restrictions will be relaxed, Warren is hoping more will come.
“I'm amazed. We have 14 new teams coming that have never played in the Vincey before and that's wonderful news," says Warren.
