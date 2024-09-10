'Everybody's a winner': Fall River, N.S., dog show promises to send every furry friend home with a prize

A dog show in Fall River, N.S., will not only let you show off your furry friend, but promises to send every dog home a winner.

The Fall River Fun Family Dog Show will include prize categories for things like:

longest tail

floppiest ears

best trick

best smile

The four-legged event will be held later this month at the St. Thomas Anglican Church in Fall River, N.S.

“Just show up with your dog. Tell us why your dog is wonderful and win a little prize,” said Lynne Cooper, co-ordinator of the dog show.

Cooper says the event is free to take part in, however the church will welcome any good will offerings.

All donations will go towards the church and different community outreach projects it’s working on.

“The church likes to do various fundraisers to help with the community outreach projects, so we just decided we were going to try the dog show,” said Cooper during an interview on CTV Morning Live Tuesday.

“I did it years ago and it was such a big hit that we thought we’d bring it back.”

Along with every dog leaving with a prize, Cooper says one canine will also be named the “Fall River Dog of the Day.”

“The people in the crowd are all going to vote for whoever they thought was the coolest dog in the crowd that day,” she said.

Cooper encourages anyone interested in signing up to pre-register through the church's Facebook page or by calling her at 902-403-6420. She says owners can also register their dogs the day of and take part.

“So, whatever works best for them. We just want to see all the dogs show up and have fun,” Cooper said.

“Everybody’s a winner.”

The Fall River Fun Family Dog Show is on Sept. 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

