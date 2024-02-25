Eviction deadline approaches as people continue living at Halifax encampments

There are still people living in encampments around Halifax as the Feb. 26 eviction deadline is now less than 24 hours away.

The eviction notices were put on tents at five encampments on Feb. 7.

According to a statement, the municipality says 25 of the 55 people staying in the Geary Street green space in Dartmouth, the Correctional Centre Park in Lower Sackville and the Saunders Park, Victoria Park, Grand Parade encampments and have found other accommodations.

Some people expected that everyone would abide by the Monday morning deadline and be moved into shelters.

A group called the Friends of Downtown Halifax asking the city to enforce the deadline.

Business owner Issmat Al-Akhali says an increase in crime has coincided with the establishment of tent encampments in the city's core.

If some people remain past the Feb. 26 deadline, city officials say they will take a “measured approach” and treat each situation individually.

