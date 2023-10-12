Experts call for more details after Nova Scotia abandons Atlantic Loop plan

The Atlantic Loop was supposed to be a monumental initiative between the Federal government and the Atlantic Provinces. However, now that Nova Scotia has abandoned the Atlantic Loop, experts are questioning the provinces plan moving forward.

“Unfortunately we’ve only got six to seven years until 2030. We still haven’t got a definite plan,” said Larry Hughes, electrical and computer engineering professor at Dalhousie University.

Hughes said he believes the provinces decision to abandon the Atlantic Loop plan is because of the small modular reactors that would be designed and built within the province. These reactors can produce large amounts of low-carbon electricity and are still in the design phase which Hughes said is a problem.

“Home-grown approach is a good idea but on the other hand the province and Nova Scotia Power have to make sure that the electricity will be available for Nova Scotian’s.”

In its decision to dump the Atlantic Loop plan, the province said high costs and supply chain issues where to blame. However, Hughes said those aren’t exclusive to the loop.

“They’re assuming that the infrastructure will be available. That the wind turbine towers, the cell where the generation takes place and wind turbine blades themselves will be available. If they’re assuming that one’s going to have supply chain issues, there’s no reason to think that wind and solar won’t have supply chain issues.”

Wind and solar energy also rely on Maritime weather which has not been predictable recently.

“We assume the weather is going to be the same in the future, when the province is saying it’s been a problem over the past year and it’s a concern to them,” said Hughes.

Hughes said the province needs to look more closely at continuing to rely on renewables.

“It’s not that they don’t work, it’s just that we may have to harden them and perhaps increase their costs.”

The Ecology Action Centre said while it commends the government on its commitment to achieving ambitious climate goals in the energy sector, it would like to see more detailed timelines and information.

“How will we make sure that new developments don’t impact the recent commitment to 20 per cent protected area in Nova Scotia? How will these new developments uphold and respect the interest of the Mi’kmaq sovereignty?” said energy coordinator, Katharine Turner.

SBM Offshore is part of a big plan to build wind turbines off the coast of Nova Scotia. The project development manager, Gerald Sheehan said it has started taking those steps.

“We’re doing environment surveys we’re actively engages with communities now, engaging with First Nations and the Fishing communities as well in the area where we announced the project.”

Sheehan said its focus for this plan will be building offshore wind turbines which would get enough wind to meet the provinces targets.

“Nova Scotia has significant offshore wind resources and it’s available for harnessing”

The President and CEO of Nova Scotia Power, Peter Gregg said it supports the provinces announcements.

“The Atlantic Loop was a concept that was being explored as an option to meet clean energy goals. Between supply chain issues and a tight construction timeline to achieve 2030 goals, the option of the Atlantic Loop has become increasingly challenged.”

