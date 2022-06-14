Experts say sharing vacation photos could put your home at risk

It’s commonplace for many people to share their lives online.

A new survey by Allstate Canada shows almost one in three Canadians who are active on social media post about their vacation plans before or during a trip.

While that travel selfie may seem harmless, experts warn it could put your empty home at risk during peak summer vacation season.

Some criminals are now using social media to identify marks, scouring various social media platforms for vacation photos.

“People post the exact dates of their vacation, and so obviously that makes it a lot fewer steps and a lot easier for the criminal,” said Melissa Marquis with Allstate Canada. “It wouldn’t take very long from that first post for someone to find out exactly where you live and arrive at your house.”

Many don’t know how exposed they truly are. Social media posts can be more visible than people realize, especially if their viewing settings include friends-of-friends.

The survey shows a fifth of those between 18 and 34 years old prioritize social media sharing ahead of home security.

That group tends to face the most pressure to be visible online.

“They think in the positive terms of social media, they want to share, they want to be a part of their community,” said Giles Crouch, a digital anthropologist.

“If they feel that they are an influencer, and they do influencer work, then it is all about staying up to date and pushing out the latest content, you have to be heavily engaged.”

There are things people can do to protect their home while away.

“Ensure all your doors are securely fastened,” said Chris Gunn, a spokesperson with the Prince Edward Island RCMP. “Of course, if you have an alarm, activate that, and we also recommend, if you have a trusted neighbour or friend, that they stop by and maybe check out your property.”

Even just flyers or mail picked up can make a home look more lived in.

Experts say the best way to protect yourself is to not post vacation photos at all until you’ve returned home, and if you really want to share photos while you’re away, use private channels, like messenger or texting.