Explosion of mites leads to worst loss of Canada's bee colonies in 20 years
Explosion of mites leads to worst loss of Canada's bee colonies in 20 years
Nearly half of Canada's honeybee colonies didn't survive the winter, the largest rate of colony loss in the country in the last 20 years, according to preliminary data.
"That's pretty disturbing," said Ernesto Guzman, president of the Canadian Association of Professional Apiculturists, which surveyed commercial beekeepers across the country.
Many factors can lead to the deaths of bees, but Guzman said he assumes the main factor behind the losses is the varroa mite -- a parasitic bug that attacks and feeds on bees. The warm weather in the spring of 2021 led to an early pollinating season and strong colony expansion, but the weather conditions also favoured the growth of varroa mites, he added.
"(Bee) colonies started to grow early in the season and ended up reproducing late in the season, so varroa populations also exploded and were very high at the end of the summer," Guzman said in a recent interview, adding that most beekeepers wait until they harvest honey before they treat colonies for mites.
"(Beekeepers) usually start treating against mites in early fall, and that may be too late when the population of mites had grown more than in other years," he said.
Guzman's survey showed that 46 per cent of colonies across the country didn't survive last winter. Manitoba reported the greatest losses, at 57 per cent, while Alberta lost 51 per cent of its colonies. Nova Scotia, meanwhile, was least impacted, losing 15 per cent of its colonies.
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada says the health of bees -- and their crop pollination and honey production -- is vital to the environment and the economy.
"In Canada, the production of canola seed is by far the most economically significant crop produced with the contribution of honeybees, generating $12 billion in farm gate value in 2021," the department said in a statement. It added that the government and the beekeeping industry are working together to address the high mortality of bee colonies and the impact of varroa mites.
Guzman said most beekeepers use pesticides to control the parasites, but he said pesticides can't be applied while there is honey in the hives. The honey industry, he added, may have to consider other treatments or harvest the honey earlier than usual in order to use the pesticides.
The government is funding studies on other treatments, investing more than $550,000 toward research on the efficacy and safety of three probiotics that can be potentially used to improve the health and survival rate of bees.
Guzman said recovering from last winter's heavy losses will be costly. "Economically speaking it's very difficult for the industry," he said. "That means more money spent on bees from another beekeeper or packages of bees imported from another country. The more colonies you lose, the more money you will spend to make up for your losses."
Canada imports bees from Australia and New Zealand. Guzman said beekeepers will do what they can to have healthy colonies heading into winter and will try to prevent another difficult cold season, which would be "another blow to the industry."
"The industry is working hard to try to find solutions to the problem."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What to know about Pope Francis' visit to Canada
Pope Francis is set to embark on a visit to Canada Sunday, where he is expected to apologize for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the residential school system. CTVNews.ca has what you need to know about the Pope's six-day tour in Canada.
World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
'Slow roll' protest arrives in Ottawa to support Dutch farmers
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services have set up a temporary no-stopping zone in downtown Ottawa today; warning vehicles stopping and parking in the area will be ticketed and towed.
Pope's Canadian tour signals a rethink of Catholic Church's missionary legacy
Pope Francis' trip to Canada to apologize for the horrors of church-run Indigenous residential schools marks a radical rethink of the Catholic Church's missionary legacy, spurred on by the first pope from the Americas and the discovery of hundreds of probable graves at the school sites.
Canadian bishops collecting donations from papal visit 'inappropriate': AFN chief
The assembly of Catholic bishops organizing Pope Francis's visit to Canada, where he is expected to apologize for the church's role in residential schools, is from those hoping to see him.
BREAKING | Shooting at Vaughan, Ont. nightclub leaves two people dead: police
Two men are dead and a woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Vaughan, Ont. early Saturday morning.
B.C. double homicide suspect's vehicle found, manhunt ongoing, investigators say
Homicide investigators say they have located a vehicle associated with Eric John Shestalo, the man suspected of a triple shooting in Chilliwack on Thursday that left two women dead.
Human activity likely triggers extreme heat waves, study says
While a scorching heat wave grips parts of the Northern hemisphere, a new study suggests human activity increases the likelihood of these extreme weather events.
Immigration officials meet with refugee placement company after concerns raised
A delegation from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada met with a company hired to help settle Afghan refugees after concerns were raised by those staying in a refugee hotel.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shooting at Vaughan, Ont. nightclub leaves two people dead: police
Two men are dead and a woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Vaughan, Ont. early Saturday morning.
-
Second suspect arrested following deadly east-end Toronto shooting
A second suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in east-end Toronto earlier this month has been arrested.
-
Toronto Western Hospital's ER 'covered' for the weekend after risk of shutting down amid staff shortage
A downtown hospital was able to secure enough last-minute workers for its emergency room this weekend after being at risk of shutting down amid a staff shortage.
Calgary
-
Victim recovering in hospital after stabbing outside downtown Calgary convenience store
Police were called to the Circle K in the 700 block of Eighth Street S.W. at around 5 a.m.
-
World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
-
Flames trade Tkachuk to Panthers for Huberdeau, first-round pick
Matthew Tkachuk was traded by the Calgary Flames to the Florida Panthers Friday in a deal that brought back a package including Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round draft pick, the Flames announced Friday evening.
Montreal
-
Super Aqua Club north of Montreal closed Saturday after 14-year-old girl drowns
The Super Aqua Club in Pointe-Calumet, north of Montreal, is closed on Saturday, the day after a 14-year-old girl drowned in the water park facilities.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat and thunderstorm warnings in effect in and around Montreal
Weather in southern Quebec shows no signs of letting up as the intense heat is forecast to continue and severe thunderstorms are coming.
-
Watch your butts! Quebec forest fire fighters warn of discarded cigarette dangers
Since approximately 80 per cent of wildfires in Quebec are attributable to human activity, the Quebec forest fire prevention society (SOPFEU) is recommending that people who go into the forest be vigilant, especially smokers.
Edmonton
-
B.C. double homicide suspect's vehicle found, manhunt ongoing, investigators say
Homicide investigators say they have located a vehicle associated with Eric John Shestalo, the man suspected of a triple shooting in Chilliwack on Thursday that left two women dead.
-
Pope's Indigenous tour signals a rethink of mission legacy
Pope Francis’ trip to Canada to apologize for the horrors of church-run Indigenous residential schools marks a radical rethink of the Catholic Church’s missionary legacy.
-
Cleansing stations to be added at Lac Ste. Anne to deal with blue-green algae
Alberta Health Services issued a blue-green algae bloom advisory for the lake Thursday afternoon. Organizers of the Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage say cleansing stations are to be provided for anyone who wants to enter the lake next week.
Northern Ontario
-
Great Northern Ontario Roadshow stops in Sudbury
The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow was an idea that came about at the beginning of the pandemic.
-
Rogers says it couldn't have restored emergency services any faster during outage
Rogers Communications Inc. says in a submission to the federal telecom regulator that it could not have restored emergency services any faster during a widespread service outage earlier this month that crippled the company's networks and affected millions of customers across Canada.
-
Northern Game Expo is back
Cambrian College in Sudbury will again play host to retro and modern video gamers, card and comic collectors and cosplay enthusiasts this summer, on August 28, for Northern Game Expo 7. This year’s event will feature more than 100 tables with talented artists, comics, collectibles and more.
London
-
Woman found deceased in Big Otter Creek in Port Burwell, Ont.
A woman is dead after being found in Big Otter Creek in Port Burwell, Ont. Friday
-
World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
-
Pedestrian deceased after collision in south London
The London Police Service is investigating after a serious vehicle collision claimed the life of a pedestrian late Friday afternoon in the south end of the city.
Winnipeg
-
MKO, Mathias Colomb Cree Nation looking for woman who they say was abducted in Winnipeg
The Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak along with Mathias Colomb Cree Nation said they are looking for a woman who they believe was abducted in Winnipeg.
-
Police looking for man in Elmwood drug/weapons bust
Two women are behind bars, and a male suspect is still at large, after a drug and weapons bust in Elmwood Friday evening.
-
Folklorama returns with ‘Kick-Off’ event at Lyric Theatre
The “Folklorama Kick-Off” runs Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 4:00-10:00 p.m. at Assinboine Park’s Lyric Theatre.
Ottawa
-
'Slow roll' protest arrives in Ottawa to support Dutch farmers
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services have set up a temporary no-stopping zone in downtown Ottawa today; warning vehicles stopping and parking in the area will be ticketed and towed.
-
World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
-
Province reports 21 monkeypox cases in Ottawa
Public Health Ontario is reporting 21 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Ottawa, the second-highest number of cases in the province behind Toronto.
Saskatoon
-
'It’s just you and Mother Nature': Sask. storm chasers share their experience
Saskatchewan is the ‘Land of Living Skies’ and while everyone loves to take a photo of some nice clouds, storm chasers take it to a whole different level.
-
Sask. RCMP requests public assistance locating man wanted for aggravated sexual assault
Ahthakakoop RCMP are searching for Shadaine Stanley, 27 and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
-
Saskatoon fire welcomes new recruits
Saskatoon fire will soon have 15 more firefighters on board.
Vancouver
-
B.C. double homicide suspect's vehicle found, manhunt ongoing, investigators say
Homicide investigators say they have located a vehicle associated with Eric John Shestalo, the man suspected of a triple shooting in Chilliwack on Thursday that left two women dead.
-
Drug investigation linked to full-patch Hells Angels leads to 5 arrests
Five people were arrested following the seizure of guns and drugs in an investigation with ties to the Hells Angels.
-
B.C. prison placed on lockdown for 'exceptional search'
A federal prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has been placed on lockdown as staff conduct "an exceptional search."
Regina
-
'It’s just you and Mother Nature': Sask. storm chasers share their experience
Saskatchewan is the ‘Land of Living Skies’ and while everyone loves to take a photo of some nice clouds, storm chasers take it to a whole different level.
-
Moose Jaw airport sets sights higher as hub for business aviation
Moose Jaw is well known for its busy airbase but that’s not the only airport in town.
-
World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
Vancouver Island
-
Story of love and sacrifice connected to viral Ducknana statue
The surreal statues, which have duck heads attached to banana bodies, have inspired countless comments, store sell-outs, and a Ducknana meet and greet at a local park.
-
Victoria celebrates 9-millionth cruise ship passenger
The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) marked a significant milestone for the local tourism industry Friday as they celebrated the city's nine-millionth cruise ship visitor.
-
Mounties seek perpetrator of 'completely absurd' Comox Valley mischief
Police in the Comox Valley are asking the public for help identifying a person suspected of pouring oil and paint into several vehicles earlier this month.