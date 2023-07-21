Extreme rainfall floods parts of Nova Scotia
Downpours and thunderstorms packing rainfall rates in excess of 30, 40 and 50 millimetres per hour rained over communities in Nova Scotia stretching from near Port Mouton to Fall River Friday.
The slow movement west to east of the severe weather allowed for many communities to be hit by several rounds of torrential rain. Flooding and flash flooding occurred as rain totals climbed in excess of 100 millimetres. While no official totals are available, there are almost certainly going to be records for a July 21 set. It is also possible that some of the totals will challenge for the most for any day on record in July. That will be able to be checked through the weekend.
Personal weather stations around Bedford and Sackville reported totals exceeding 200 millimetres of rain in just several hours.
Along with communities on the south shore, some suburbs of the HRM were hit particularly hard. Personal weather stations in the vicinity of Bedford, Timberlea and Sackville reported some totals exceeding 200 millimetres of rain within seven hours. The extreme rain flooded basements, yards, roads and highways. An emergency alert was issued for the HRM Friday evening advising residents to stay off of roads unless it was an emergency.
The most intense rain came in a band that extended up the south shore of Nova Scotia into the HRM.
Rainfall warnings continue for Atlantic coastal counties of mainland Nova Scotia, extending into Cape Breton with the exception of Inverness County, as of Friday night.
While areas of western Nova Scotia could still see additional rain on Saturday, the greatest risk of downpours and thunderstorms is expected to shift eastward on the weekend.
Saturday morning will see Halifax and east in Nova Scotia with the greatest risk of additional downpours and thunderstorms. By Saturday afternoon, Guysborough County and east with the greatest risk. Finally, Saturday night into Sunday morning will see the risk of downpours and thunderstorms linger for Cape Breton. The rainfall warnings for the eastern areas of Nova Scotia calling for a general 40 to 80 millimetres but cautioning that locally higher amounts are possible due to the tropical nature of the rainfall.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference, accused of using 'extensive network' to help China
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
Police share photos of men who may be travelling with B.C. Amber Alert suspect
On the third day of an ongoing Amber Alert in B.C., the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit launched a tip line and dedicated email address to handle tips related to the case.
National Defence looking for land in Ontario to house new Norad surveillance system
Canada's Department of National Defence is looking into buying large swaths of land in southern Ontario for a new Norad surveillance system.
'Barbenheimer' arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double feature
After a feverish drumbeat propelled forward by a mushroom cloud of memes, the most anticipated day on the year's movie calendar finally arrived as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' -- two movie opposites brought together by cross-marketing fate -- landed in theaters.
Ontario family offering two years' rent in advance, can't find a home in the GTA
A Canadian family offering to pay rent for the next two years in advance can't find a place to live in a suburb north of Toronto. Adrian Ghobrial reports on the rental housing crisis that has demand soaring and prices skyrocketing.
Coyote attacks: What to do to prevent them and how to stay safe
Experts share tips on what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones amidst an uptick in coyote attacks across Canada.
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
Alleged human trafficking at Ont. camp for vulnerable children 'modern-day slavery:' OPP
Ontario's Solicitor General conveyed concern over "a failure of our justice system" after a convicted sex offender living at the same address as a camp for children on the autism spectrum and his wife, who owns the business, were charged in a human trafficking investigation.
Toronto
-
Councillor's comments on Chow's age at 1st council meeting as Toronto mayor spark backlash
Comments made by a Toronto city councillor regarding newly-elected mayor Olivia Chow’s age during her first council meeting since assuming the role have sparked a backlash among some viewers.
-
Food delivery driver was lured to Mississauga property before deadly carjacking, police say
Police say a 24-year-old international student who was delivering food in Mississauga earlier this month was lured by suspects to the site where he was violently attacked in a deadly carjacking.
-
Ontario family offering two years' rent in advance, can't find a home in the GTA
A Canadian family offering to pay rent for the next two years in advance can't find a place to live in a suburb north of Toronto. Adrian Ghobrial reports on the rental housing crisis that has demand soaring and prices skyrocketing.
Calgary
-
'No one will help us': Calgary family calls on wildlife officers for support after four bobcats inhabit their backyard
A northwest Calgary family is calling on authorities for help and expressing concerns for the safety of nearby pets and children after four bobcats moved into their backyard this week.
-
2027 North American Indigenous Games to be held in Calgary
Calgary has been chosen to host the 2027 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG), something that Tourism Calgary is extremely happy about.
-
71 homes, airport on evacuation alert due to Cranbrook, B.C., wildfire
A wildfire that's already more than 2,500 hectares in size is now threatening dozens more homes and an international airport near the city of Cranbrook, B.C.
Montreal
-
Former Mountie charged with foreign interference involving Chinese government
A retired RCMP officer has been charged with foreign interference, accused of helping the Chinese government 'identify and intimidate' an individual.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorm watch ends in Montreal, but rainfall warning remains
The 2023 construction holiday is off to a wet start. Downpours and thunderstorms have prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue special weather statements for Southwestern Quebec for heavy rainfall. The soggy forecast prompted La Ronde to close its theme park for the entire day on Friday, as a banner explains at the top of its website.
-
More money for Montreal supervised drug-use sites as city deals with addiction issues
Quebec is boosting funding for supervised consumption sites in Montreal in an effort to prevent overdoses as the city grapples with homelessness and a rise in suspected drug-related deaths.
Edmonton
-
‘Heartbroken’ family of helicopter pilot killed fighting northern Alberta forest fire seeks support
The family of a helicopter pilot killed on Wednesday while fighting a forest fire in northern Alberta is seeking help to support his wife and children in the wake of his death.
-
'By God, I was saved': Victim of Edmonton shooting spree happy to be alive, but asks for help
One of the victims of a random shooting spree across Edmonton last weekend says he is in a really tough spot, after his car was shot and later broke down, killing his income as a food delivery driver.
-
Edmonton senior, bruised and bloodied by 'pit bull,' worried about city animal control
Steven Katryniuk, 70, is concerned about how long it took emergency crews to help him after he was attacked by a neighbour’s dog, which he describes as a 90-pound "pit bull."
Northern Ontario
-
Company doing road repair pilot project leaving Sudbury after dispute with the city
The company contracted to complete a new type of road repair in Sudbury says it is leaving because of the actions of city staff.
-
West Nipissing firefighters rescue osprey, her chicks from burning nest atop hydro pole
Emergency crews got a surprise Thursday when they responded to a hydro pole fire in Lavigne, Ont. On top of the pole was an osprey and her two baby chicks, panicking because their nest was on fire.
-
Testing reveals some buildings in Sudbury have elevated radiation levels
While there is no immediate danger, recent testing found elevated radiation levels in buildings owned by Greater Sudbury.
London
-
Pond Mills suspect dead in officer-involved shooting, SIU investigating
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after an early morning disturbance in southeast London, Ont. sent two people -- including a suspect -- to hospital, and who was later pronounced dead after an officer-involved shooting.
-
Storm clean up underway in southern Ontario
Clean up is underway all the way from Windsor-Essex to Lambton County through to London and Dorchester. The region was blanketed with watches and warnings on Thursday from severe thunderstorms to tornadoes.
-
Chick Boss Cake owner to relocate due to increase in crime
The owner of Chick Boss Cake has had enough of the vandalism and theft of her business near Wellington Street and Horton Street East.
Winnipeg
-
First-degree murder charges laid following deadly Manitoba prison riot
Two inmates at Stony Mountain Institution have been charged with first-degree murder following a deadly riot at the Manitoba prison earlier this week.
-
Three-year-old left unattended on minibus for two hours
A Winnipeg family is speaking out after their three-year-old son was left alone on a parked minibus for two hours last month.
-
Manitoba premier defends decision to not search landfill for bodies of homicide victims
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says the province’s decision to not search the Prairie Green Landfill is based on safety issues outlined in a feasibility study, despite experts coming forward this week saying the risks could be minimized.
Ottawa
-
Transit riders must wait until at least Monday for O-Train return-to-service plan
The O-Train will remain out of service through the weekend and on Monday as the investigation continues into the axle bearing issue discovered on one LRT vehicle during a routine inspection.
-
Brockville piercing studio under scrutiny for cleaning techniques
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit has identified LUX Tattoo and Piercing Brockville for improper cleaning and sanitization.
-
Motorcycle crashes into a house in Ottawa's west end
Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Baseline Road at Farlane Boulevard at 5 p.m. Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating homicide in Nutana neighbourhood
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a homicide, after a woman was found dead in the Nutana neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon police asking for help in search for missing 12-year-old
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
-
Is it time for a professsional women's soccer team in Saskatoon? These advocates say yes.
With the Women’s World Cup of Soccer underway in Australia, a former Team Canada hero is using the buzz to showcase a new professional women’s soccer league in Canada.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fraser Valley transit strike officially over after 124 days, return of service coming 'as soon as possible'
The job action that has disrupted transit in the Fraser Valley for the last 124 days is officially ending, after union members ratified their new contract Friday.
-
Chilliwack couple staging sit-in, hunger strike to protest pickleball court behind home
Rajnish and Harpreet Dhawan bought their Chilliwack home partly because it backed onto a lovely city park.
-
Peace Arch border crossing sees lengthy waits as Blue Jays, Taylor Swift head to Seattle
The usual border traffic from the Toronto Blue Jays annual trip to Seattle has been amplified as Taylor Swift will also be passing through the Emerald City this weekend.
Regina
-
Heat warnings issued in southwest Sask. with hot weekend expected across province
Environment Canada issued heat warnings for parts of southwest Saskatchewan on Friday, but a hot weekend is expected for much of the province.
-
Anticipation still building to see Oppenheimer at IMAX despite projection failure
The anticipation to see the story on 70-millimetre film will have to build a little while longer.
-
TikTok account impersonating Regina police has been deactivated, RPS say
A fraudulent TikTok account claiming to be the Regina Police Service (RPS) has been deactivated, Regina police said on Twitter.
Vancouver Island
-
Man, 24, struck by suspected impaired driver in wrong-way crash dies in Nanaimo hospital
A 24-year-old man who was struck head-on by a suspected impaired driver travelling the wrong way down a divided highway near Nanaimo has died. The victim has been identified as Reid Davidson, a former Vancouver Island University student.
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings as major vessel out of service between Victoria, Vancouver
The Coastal Celebration is hardly living up to its name. The BC Ferries vessel is out of action for repairs to its propulsion system, meaning the Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route is down one vessel, with eight cancelled sailings each day, until it's fixed.
-
B.C. judge dismisses woman's claim to former Tofino commune property known as 'Poole's Land'
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has tossed out a woman's claim to a portion of a property that was once home to an iconic, longstanding commune near Tofino.