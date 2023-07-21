Extreme rainfall floods parts of Nova Scotia

Downpours and thunderstorms packing rainfall rates in excess of 30, 40 and 50 millimetres per hour rained over communities in Nova Scotia stretching from near Port Mouton to Fall River Friday.

The slow movement west to east of the severe weather allowed for many communities to be hit by several rounds of torrential rain. Flooding and flash flooding occurred as rain totals climbed in excess of 100 millimetres. While no official totals are available, there are almost certainly going to be records for a July 21 set. It is also possible that some of the totals will challenge for the most for any day on record in July. That will be able to be checked through the weekend.

Personal weather stations around Bedford and Sackville reported totals exceeding 200 millimetres of rain in just several hours.

Along with communities on the south shore, some suburbs of the HRM were hit particularly hard. Personal weather stations in the vicinity of Bedford, Timberlea and Sackville reported some totals exceeding 200 millimetres of rain within seven hours. The extreme rain flooded basements, yards, roads and highways. An emergency alert was issued for the HRM Friday evening advising residents to stay off of roads unless it was an emergency.

The most intense rain came in a band that extended up the south shore of Nova Scotia into the HRM.

Rainfall warnings continue for Atlantic coastal counties of mainland Nova Scotia, extending into Cape Breton with the exception of Inverness County, as of Friday night.

While areas of western Nova Scotia could still see additional rain on Saturday, the greatest risk of downpours and thunderstorms is expected to shift eastward on the weekend.

Saturday morning will see Halifax and east in Nova Scotia with the greatest risk of additional downpours and thunderstorms. By Saturday afternoon, Guysborough County and east with the greatest risk. Finally, Saturday night into Sunday morning will see the risk of downpours and thunderstorms linger for Cape Breton. The rainfall warnings for the eastern areas of Nova Scotia calling for a general 40 to 80 millimetres but cautioning that locally higher amounts are possible due to the tropical nature of the rainfall.