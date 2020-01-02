MONCTON -- The discovery of a fake grenade slowed down operations at the Moncton airport Thursday night.

Around 5:30, RCMP responded to reports of a possible weapon inside a passenger's checked bag at the Romeo Leblanc International Airport.It turned out to be a fake weapon.

An airport spokesperson says the security incident shut down security screening for an hour and caused delays at check-in. Some people were also "cordoned off" as a security measure.

No one was injured and no arrests were made.

The incident didn't affect any arrivals.