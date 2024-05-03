ATLANTIC
    • Officers seize 28kg of elvers at N.S. holding facility

    In this May 25, 2017 photo, baby eels, also known as elvers, are held in Brewer, Maine. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESSAP-Robert F. Bukaty) In this May 25, 2017 photo, baby eels, also known as elvers, are held in Brewer, Maine. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESSAP-Robert F. Bukaty)
    Fishery officers seized nearly 30 kilograms of elvers at a Yarmouth County, N.S., holding facility on Wednesday, arresting three people in the process.

    According to a news release from Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO), officers executed a search warrant at the suspected holding facility and seized 28.1 kilograms of elvers, four dip nets, four large holding tanks, one fyke net, and other elver fishing equipment.

    Officers arrested three people for offences under the Fisheries Act and related regulations.

    Two months ago, the DFO announced there would be no elver fishing in 2024 due to safety and conservation concerns. Since then, dozens of people have been arrested for alleged illegal elver fishing.

