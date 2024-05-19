Fall River, N.S., residents allowed to return home after suspicious package deemed not a threat

The Nova Scotia RCMP had some Fall River residents evacuate their homes for several hours to investigate a suspicious package which appeared on someone’s doorstep.

A number of officers responded to a report of the package in the 100 block of Canterbury Lane on Sunday morning.

After investigating the package, RCMP determined there was no threat to the public.

“There was a package that needed to be investigated, and officers later determined there was nothing to it,” Cindy Bayers with the Nova Scotia RCMP told CTV Atlantic.

Those who had to evacuate were told they could return to their homes around 1 p.m.

