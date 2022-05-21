Family and friends organize search for missing Halifax teen

A few dozen friends, family members, and strangers gathered in Spryfield, N.S., on Saturday to search for a teenager who disappeared three months ago.

"Three months of torture," said Theresa Gray, Devon Marsman’s mother.

Gray said her son was last seen with another 16-year-old and his older cousin in Spryfield.

He was last heard from the week of February 21 and reported missing to police on March 4.

On Saturday, many responded to a call on Facebook to search the streets, woods, or the area around Roach’s Pond looking for clues.

"Trying to get some people gathered together and doing something is better than doing nothing. We just want to help this family and try and bring Devon back home," said Terene Murphy, one of the search organizers.

"We gotta find him or help get the family some closure cause it's rough," said Giselle Cunningham, one of the searchers.

Gray has gone around the region looking for her son.

"I've been so far as Yarmouth and Digby. I've been to Windsor. I've been to Kentville and Wolfville. I've been to Bridgewater and Shelburne," she said. "I've been to Fredericton, Moncton. I just don't know where to put another flyer."

During the investigation, Halifax Regional Police have said there's no evidence of foul play.

When CTV News asked police whether they knew where Marsman was, Cst. John MacLeod said he couldn’t comment on specifics of the investigation.

"What I can tell you is our investigators are doing everything they can. Working with the family and reaching out to everyone they can to try and locate Devon," said Cst. MacLeod.

A newly organized Facebook group has members printing and putting up posters to spotlight his disappearance.

"We keep pushing the Crime Stoppers number. We keep pushing the Crime Stoppers page," said Lisa Fenton with Wings of Mercy, an organization that helps support families whose children are missing. "We want people to give information to the police. We know there's people in the community who know information."

Gray adds her son's bank account hasn’t been used and his social media accounts have been silent.

"In my heart it's almost like, is somebody holding him or is he being drugged because I know honestly if he had access to a phone I know he would call me," Gray said. "Because we're super close and there has to be a reason why he's not being in touch."

Marsman is described as an African Nova Scotian youth, approximately 5 feet tall, 100 pounds, with blue-green eyes, and short dark hair.

Halifax police are asking Devon or anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.