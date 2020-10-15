HALIFAX -- A family of three and a dog were safely rescued after their vehicle was partially submerged in a stream in the Saint-Léonard Parent, N.B. area on Wednesday.

Shortly after 4 p.m., on Oct. 10, members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP detachment responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in a stream on an off-road trail off Route 144.

RCMP say the driver was trying to cross the stream when the SUV was swept away by the current. A man, woman, toddler and a dog were in the vehicle.

Members of the RCMP, Ambulance New Brunswick and the Saint-Léonard Fire Department attended the scene and entered the water to assist everyone safely to shore.

The child was transported to hospital as a precaution.

"If you're not sure how deep the water is, the safest thing to do is to avoid crossing," said Cpl. Tony Dunphy of the Saint-Léonard RCMP in a news release. "People should always check weather conditions before heading out even if you are familiar with the area."