Fan support defines Mooseheads' success in attempt to win second QMJHL title

Andrew Nichols's home in Dartmouth, N.S., may not be the actual epicentre of Halifax Mooseheads country but he says it’s close.

“I like supporting local sports,” said Nichols, who is a 10-year season ticket holder.

Nichols has a huge homemade Mooseheads sign on his lawn. He loves the team, the players and the hockey tradition that is thriving in his home city.

“I have watched the boys develop over the years in the QMJHL,” said Nichols. “And I will go on to follow them in their NHL careers if they go that far.”

Ten-thousand fans crammed Scotiabank Centre Tuesday night for the Mooseheads in their President’s Cup/Gilles Courteau Trophy championship series versus Quebec. Another 10,000 are expected Wednesday night.

Former NHL scout Paul Gallagher said the key ingredient to the Mooseheads' success is the grass-roots appeal. The players typically stay in Halifax for several years and team supporters grow deeply attached.

“The kids are in the community and at school,” said Gallagher. “I think it is a great opportunity for the people in the community to get behind them.”

In previous Halifax hockey eras, crowds were smaller and hockey audiences were typically male-dominated. Mooseheads president Brian Urquhart said a quick scan of the crowd each night shows a diverse audience, always large in numbers.

First to 30! Josh Lawrence of the @HFXMooseheads took control of the #QPlayoffs scoring lead with his 11th goal and 19th assist last night. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IRlvTXG1oz — QMJHL (@QMJHL) May 17, 2023

“I see families there and they have the six-year-old and a nine-year-old and mom and dad,” said Urquhart. “And I see grandparents that are bringing their grandkids.”

According to long-time Mooseheads fan Rob Goudey, it all adds up to a ruckus in-game atmosphere.

“Of course, being an East Coast party experience, that helps as well,” said Goudey.

Wednesday night at Scotiabank Centre, the Halifax Mooseheads, who trail two games to one, look to pull even in their series with Quebec in their quest to win their second league championship in franchise history.

