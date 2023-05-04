Farmers market program feeding low-income Nova Scotians waits on government money

A farmers market program that hands out coupons or “food bucks” to low-income earners in Nova Scotia is waiting on money from the province.

Demand for its services is through the roof, said Justin Cantafio, executive director of Farmers' Markets of Nova Scotia. He said it’s been growing since launching in 2019.

“Last year, we gave out almost $400,000 in alternative currency to over 580 households across the province and redemption was 100 per cent,” said Cantafio.

The program is fully funded by the province but this year there has been a delay with some of that money — creating challenges and leaving some people left-out of the program.

“We were under the impression that there was going to be something called the Nova Scotia food and beverage strategy that would be announced and it's unfortunately several months late,” said Cantafio.

The funding announcement would have increased money for the program. Now organizers say they may have to cut 25 per cent of the households they can serve.

“It’s absolutely devastating to have to reduce program participants for the first time ever when we were anticipating growing the program this year,” said Cantafio.

Pat Dunn, Nova Scotia’s minister of communities, culture, tourism and heritage, acknowledges his department received a letter in April requesting more funding.

“Those discussions are still happening as we speak,” said Dunn.

