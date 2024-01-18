Fatal house fire in Plympton Station, N.S., under investigation

ATLANTIC
    The RCMP says it is investigating a fatal house fire in Plympton Station, N.S.

    Police and fire crews were called to the home on Old North Range Road shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday.

    The home was fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived at the scene, according to a RCMP news release.

    Police say the remains of an adult were found inside the home after crews extinguished the fire.

    The release says the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing with assistance from the fire marshal's office and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

